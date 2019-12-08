Quorn Comforting Cottage Pie 400G

Dull, unpleasant taste. I really didn't enjoy this
Dull, unpleasant taste. I really didn't enjoy this at all!
I will never buy this again it literally has no taste i liked the quorn toad in the whole but this quorn cottage pie i will not be buying agan i bought 3 the rest is going in the bin it was tasteless didn't want to give it any stars but had to to be able to submit this review
NOT GOOD AT ALL
THIS DIDNT TASTE ANYTHING LIKE COTTAGE PIE POTATO WAS LIKE RUBBER AND FILLING DIDNT TASTE GOOD WENT IN BIN
Texture and flavour of quorn.
It has the artificial texture and flavour of quorn. It's also high in saturated fat (21.2g).
Don't waste your money.
This product has gone from 500gms to 400gms. Also, it no longer tastes as delicious as it used to.