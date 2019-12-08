By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Comforting Cottage Pie 400G

1(5)Write a review
Quorn Comforting Cottage Pie 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
Per Cooked Meal (380g)
  • Energy1322kJ 315kcal
    16%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ/83kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free mince, made with mycoprotein, with carrots and haricot beans in a savoury gravy topped with mashed potatoes
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat. Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too! Visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • We've done the hard work so you don't have to
  • So sit back, relax and enjoy this delicious meal
  • Proudly meat free
  • Haricot beans, carrots & creamy mash
  • Source of protein
  • Low in saturates
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Filling (50%) [Water, Quorn™ Mince (16%) (Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Onion, Carrot (3%), Haricot Beans (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Corn Flour, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Thyme, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Tamarind Extract, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cloves, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ground Ginger, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic)), Bay Leaves], Mash Potato (50%) [Potato (Sulphites), Milk, Salted Butter (Milk)], *14% in final product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/ mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Comforting Cottage Pie can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed. Defrost thoroughly before cooking.Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove sleeve. For best results oven cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
This container may soften slightly when hot.

Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Remove film. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf. Cook for 45 minutes.

Instructions: 30 Min
Preheat oven to 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Remove film. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven baked) Per 100g:(as oven baked) Per Cooked Meal (380g):
Energy 348kJ/83kcal1322kJ/315kcal
Fat 2.1g8.1g
of which saturates 0.8g2.9g
Carbohydrate 11.0g41.8g
of which sugars 0.8g3.2g
Fibre 3.0g11.4g
Protein 3.4g12.8g
Salt 0.30g1.1g
Serves 1--

Dull, unpleasant taste. I really didn't enjoy this

1 stars

Dull, unpleasant taste. I really didn't enjoy this at all!

I will never buy this again it literally has no ta

1 stars

I will never buy this again it literally has no taste i liked the quorn toad in the whole but this quorn cottage pie i will not be buying agan i bought 3 the rest is going in the bin it was tasteless didn't want to give it any stars but had to to be able to submit this review

NOT GOOD AT ALL

1 stars

THIS DIDNT TASTE ANYTHING LIKE COTTAGE PIE POTATO WAS LIKE RUBBER AND FILLING DIDNT TASTE GOOD WENT IN BIN

Texture and flavour of quorn.

2 stars

It has the artificial texture and flavour of quorn. It's also high in saturated fat (21.2g).

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

This product has gone from 500gms to 400gms. Also, it no longer tastes as delicious as it used to.

