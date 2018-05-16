Schwarzkopf Got2b Silky Done Spray 200Ml

Product Description
- Detangling Spray
- Want hair which is free from knots & tangles but has a natural shine? The express #OhMyNude smoothening & moisturizing formula contains liquid silk & gives your hair a silky touch with velvety softness. Spray, comb & voila, you hair is tangle free!
- It's got to be got2b!
- Especially for long hair
- For natural styles
- Easy to comb
- Smoothes and moisturizes
- Natural shine
- Crunch-free, natural finish!
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cyclomethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, Sericin, Panthenol, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Dimethiconol, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Polyquaternium-16, Lactic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Citronellol, Coumarin, Linalool, CI 17200
Storage
Store preferably in upright position.Protect from sunlight and frost.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Spritz on damp or towel-dried hair & comb through for even coverage. Style as normal.
- Shake before usage.
Warnings
- Do not spray into eyes.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
- UK 0800 3289214
- IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
