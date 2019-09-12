By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Boom'n Butternut Curry 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1789kJ 425kcal
    21%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 490kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice with chickpeas and curry sauce, chargrilled butternut squash, courgette and Tenderstem® broccoli with lime wedge, coriander and chilli.
  • Punchy and fragrant butternut squash curry with courgette, broccoli trees and pandan infused rice. Mind the chilli
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chickpeas, Onion, Chargrilled Butternut Squash (8%), Courgette, Butternut Squash (7%), Tenderstem® Broccoli, Coconut Cream, Lime, Garlic, Lemon Grass, Coriander, Galangal, Lime Leaf, Ginger Purée, Bird's Eye Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Pandan Leaf, Salt, Coriander Powder, Dried Red Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Tamarind Paste, Cumin Powder, Dried Garlic, Shallot, Leek, Cornflour, Kaffir Lime Peel, Carrot, Paprika Extract, Ground Star Anise, Coriander Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Parsley, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5/4½ mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve, lid and lime wedge.
  • Loosely replace lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (365g**)
Energy490kJ / 116kcal1789kJ / 425kcal
Fat2.3g8.4g
Saturates1.2g4.2g
Carbohydrate19.4g70.6g
Sugars2.8g10.0g
Fibre2.5g8.9g
Protein3.3g12.2g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 365g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Bought this ‘yellow label’ reduced to try. Very impressed. Spicy enough with great texture. Half Indian so know my curries . Would love to know the recipe rather than just ingredients. Will try more of their stuff

Creamy sauce, rice smells good. you feel happy!

5 stars

At one stage I had these once a day every day. The rice has a really nice smell to it. I think the lime should be removed prior to microwaving it, everytime I microwave the pack the lime shrivels up. Its got a really creamy and tasty sauce.

Very hot. For those who love spicy food.

4 stars

Nice but a bit too hot for me.

Amazing!

5 stars

This is the best ready meal I've ever eaten! It tasted so fresh and homemade. This will be on my weekly menu for sure.

Loads of Flavours

5 stars

Wow, my husband is Indian and loves this, full of flavour.

