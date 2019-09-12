Wicked Kitchen Boom'n Butternut Curry 450G

Yummy
Bought this ‘yellow label’ reduced to try. Very impressed. Spicy enough with great texture. Half Indian so know my curries . Would love to know the recipe rather than just ingredients. Will try more of their stuff
Creamy sauce, rice smells good. you feel happy!
At one stage I had these once a day every day. The rice has a really nice smell to it. I think the lime should be removed prior to microwaving it, everytime I microwave the pack the lime shrivels up. Its got a really creamy and tasty sauce.
Very hot. For those who love spicy food.
Nice but a bit too hot for me.
Amazing!
This is the best ready meal I've ever eaten! It tasted so fresh and homemade. This will be on my weekly menu for sure.
Loads of Flavours
Wow, my husband is Indian and loves this, full of flavour.