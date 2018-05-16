Ms Molly's 2 Chocolate Puddings 220G

- Energy1227kJ 293kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- Plain sponge pudding with chocolate sauce.
- Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar Cane Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Gelling Agents (Locust Bean Gum, Agar).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Microwave
Chilled: 800W 40 secs /900W 35 secs. Heat each pudding individually, on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e (2 x 110g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pudding (110g)
|Energy
|1116kJ / 267kcal
|1227kJ / 293kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|35.0g
|Sugars
|19.2g
|21.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.8g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
