Ms Molly's Apple Crumble 462G

- Energy1001kJ 238kcal12%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars23.0g26%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867kJ / 206kcal
Product Description
- Bramley apple pieces in a sauce with a crumble topping made with oats.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 462g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (36%), Apple Purée (15%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Oats, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg White, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins
Allow to stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
462g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a crumble (115g)
|Energy
|867kJ / 206kcal
|1001kJ / 238kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|38.8g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|23.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.3g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
