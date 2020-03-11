Natural World Chia Seed Conditioner 500Ml

Product Description
- Chia Seed Oil Volume & Shine Conditioner
- Share on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram
- #NaturalWorldHair
- #MyNaturalWorld
- An exquisitely creamy volume boosting conditioner infused with certified organic Chia Seed Oil and an uplifting blend of 4 essential oils (Rosemary, Lemongrass, Orange and Ylang Ylang). Chia Seed Oil is renowned for its ability to:
- Add volume & help strengthen
- Add incredible shine
- Boost limp, dull hair
- Superfood for hair
- Suitable for fine hair
- 95% natural derived ingredients
- 0% parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
- Vegan friendly & cruelty free
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Behentrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Salvia Hispanica (Chia) Seed Oil, Panthenol, Amodimethicone, Trideceth-12, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Cymbopogon Flexuosus (Lemongrass) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Cetrimonium Chloride, Acetic Acid, Tocopherol, Benzyl Salicylate
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: After shampooing, apply generously to damp hair and gently massage, working through to ends. Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse hair thoroughly.
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Return to
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
- UK.
- www.natural-world.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020