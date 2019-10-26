Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Conditioning Mask 300Ml

Smells lovely and works good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th October 2019 I’ve been using this mask for a while now and it’s amazing! It makes my hair really soft and healthy. The texture of the wax is great and easy to apply. The smell is also very nice and will definitely keep buying this mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent conditioner that nourishes hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th September 2019 Over the years due to colouring and using styling heat products my hair has become quite damaged that's why I opted for the hope and repair magic mask. Been using the product for over a month and can see a big difference in the condition of my hair. It's healthier and has got thicker. Very easy to apply after shampooing leaving it on for the required time. The actual conditioner smells amazing and all day I was getting wafts of coconut. I loved the product that much that I have actually now replaced it with the hair mask I was using before. Bonus its vegan friendly to so no nasty chemicals [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 This is possibly the best hair mask I have ever used!!it definitely conditions the hair deeply and the scent is beautiful and clean. I use it at least 3 times a week and it leaves my damaged and thin hair looking full and healthy! you don't need tons of it either so will last a while too!If you want silky slinky hair this is the only one to BUY. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I adore this product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 I adore this product. It is a pleasure to use and makes my hair look and feel amazing. Gorgeous fragrance too. Not to mention it is kind to animals. I really cannot recommend this product highly enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2019 Really enjoy using this hair mask. I use this about once a week, like a normal conditioner though I leave it in for approximately three minutes. Smells lovely and I brush it through with a wide tooth combe. My hair smells and feels amazing afterwards band I feel it helps condition my hair to keep it healthy and shiny between trips to the hairdressers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2019 It moisuturized my hair very well. I could feel the difference after using the product. It is easy to use and it smells lovely. It’s a great product to use after a hairwash. I believe it does repair the damaged hair in some ways. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Hair Treatment 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2019 Firstly this product smells amazing! Made my hair lovely and soft, super shiny too... My hair is poker straight and often gets greasy from some masks but was left lovely after using this! I even did my little girl a hair mask with it and she has an Afro... Defo recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixed Feelings 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 So I have mixed feelings about this hair mask. On first glance I feel the packaging could be better it feels very cheap compared to other brands. I would have liked more detailed instructions. The pack only said to apply to hair and leave for 2-3 minutes. Having never used a hair mask I had no idea if it meant dry or wet hair and also how often to use it. I ended u googling and applied to wet hair as this seemed the most common. On opening the lid the smell is really lovely and the mask is nice and thick so easy to apply. I left on for the desired time and rinsed. My reason for the three stars is I didnt feel it made a huge difference to my hair. It did feel slightly softer but not dramatically. I tried using it a few more times but I had the same results. It could be I was using it wrong due to lack of instructions though! Overall left my hair smelling nicer but not feeling nicer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 Smells really lovely, left my hair nice and soft.. I like the fact it’s vegan but it does still contain a lot of chemicals but for the price it definitely does it’s job! Looking forward to trying other products in this affordable range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]