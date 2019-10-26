By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Conditioning Mask 300Ml

Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Conditioning Mask 300Ml
£ 9.00
£3.00/100ml
  • Love Beauty and Planet Hope and Repair 2 Minute Magic Mask is infused with organic coconut oil, which nourishes, repairs and prevents split ends for smooth, healthy-looking tresses.
  • Love Beauty & Planet hair masks treat your tresses right and show your locks some love. These amazing hair treatments moisturise and nourish your hair for a smooth, healthy-looking gloss with a fragrant, floral kiss.
  • Love Beauty and Planet started with one simple goal - whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. Here’s how…
  • Powerful & Passionate: Our special bottles are made from 100% recycled materials and are filled with fabulous formulas that deliver brilliant care for your hair and body. They’re 100% recyclable too!
  • Goodies & Goodness: Each of our collections is infused with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world and are vegan-friendly too.
  • Scents & Sensibility: Our carefully chosen fragrances are part of ethical-sourcing programs which help support the livelihoods of the local partners who harvest our wonderful ingredients.
  • Carbon Conscious & Caring: We want a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. So we’re tracking our CO2 emissions at every step of production and taxing ourselves for going over our goals.
  • Don’t stress about damaged hair! This 2 Minute Magic Mask is infused with organic Coconut Oil to nourish and repair – for smooth, healthy-looking tresses
  • Our Hope and Repair Mask is infused with organic coconut oil for hair
  • Let your hair bask in the early morning freshnesss of ylang ylang flower oil
  • This coconut oil infused mask nourishes while helping to prevent hair breakage and split ends for smooth and healthy looking tresses
  • YES Vegan, YES paraben free, YES silicone free, YES safe, YES with plant based cleansers, YES natural ingredients, YES bottle made from recycled plastics.
  • We are committed to doing small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Cetearyl Alcohol Behentrimonium Chloride Cocos Nucifera Oil Glycerin Parfum Hydroxyethylcellulose Sodium Hydroxide Dipropylene Glycol Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer Paraffinum Liquidum Petrolatum Sodium Chloride Disodium EDTA PEG-150 Distearate PEG-180M Magnesium Nitrate Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Sodium Benzoate Methylchloroisothiazolinone Silica Magnesium Chloride Methylisothiazolinone Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Salicylate Limonene Linalool

Storage

Ambient

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Spread through your gorgeous locks from mid length to ends, let it stay for 2-3 minutes, rinse

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water

Smells lovely and works good

5 stars

I’ve been using this mask for a while now and it’s amazing! It makes my hair really soft and healthy. The texture of the wax is great and easy to apply. The smell is also very nice and will definitely keep buying this mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent conditioner that nourishes hair

5 stars

Over the years due to colouring and using styling heat products my hair has become quite damaged that's why I opted for the hope and repair magic mask. Been using the product for over a month and can see a big difference in the condition of my hair. It's healthier and has got thicker. Very easy to apply after shampooing leaving it on for the required time. The actual conditioner smells amazing and all day I was getting wafts of coconut. I loved the product that much that I have actually now replaced it with the hair mask I was using before. Bonus its vegan friendly to so no nasty chemicals [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

This is possibly the best hair mask I have ever used!!it definitely conditions the hair deeply and the scent is beautiful and clean. I use it at least 3 times a week and it leaves my damaged and thin hair looking full and healthy! you don't need tons of it either so will last a while too!If you want silky slinky hair this is the only one to BUY. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I adore this product

5 stars

I adore this product. It is a pleasure to use and makes my hair look and feel amazing. Gorgeous fragrance too. Not to mention it is kind to animals. I really cannot recommend this product highly enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

4 stars

Really enjoy using this hair mask. I use this about once a week, like a normal conditioner though I leave it in for approximately three minutes. Smells lovely and I brush it through with a wide tooth combe. My hair smells and feels amazing afterwards band I feel it helps condition my hair to keep it healthy and shiny between trips to the hairdressers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

It moisuturized my hair very well. I could feel the difference after using the product. It is easy to use and it smells lovely. It’s a great product to use after a hairwash. I believe it does repair the damaged hair in some ways. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Hair Treatment

5 stars

Firstly this product smells amazing! Made my hair lovely and soft, super shiny too... My hair is poker straight and often gets greasy from some masks but was left lovely after using this! I even did my little girl a hair mask with it and she has an Afro... Defo recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixed Feelings

3 stars

So I have mixed feelings about this hair mask. On first glance I feel the packaging could be better it feels very cheap compared to other brands. I would have liked more detailed instructions. The pack only said to apply to hair and leave for 2-3 minutes. Having never used a hair mask I had no idea if it meant dry or wet hair and also how often to use it. I ended u googling and applied to wet hair as this seemed the most common. On opening the lid the smell is really lovely and the mask is nice and thick so easy to apply. I left on for the desired time and rinsed. My reason for the three stars is I didnt feel it made a huge difference to my hair. It did feel slightly softer but not dramatically. I tried using it a few more times but I had the same results. It could be I was using it wrong due to lack of instructions though! Overall left my hair smelling nicer but not feeling nicer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice

4 stars

Smells really lovely, left my hair nice and soft.. I like the fact it’s vegan but it does still contain a lot of chemicals but for the price it definitely does it’s job! Looking forward to trying other products in this affordable range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous smell!

5 stars

I love how this mask smells and the smell stays on my hair when its dry I've had loads of compliments about it. It's easy to use, the instructions are clear and you dont need to use loads of the product. My hair felt nice and soft after and had no tangles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

