Tesco Ham & Pineapple Pizza 316G
- Energy1574kJ 374kcal19%
- Fat12.2g17%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1029kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, formed ham with added water and pineapple.
- Thin & Crispy Topped with sweet tomato, creamy mozzarella, ham and juicy pineapple
- Pack size: 316g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Formed Ham with Added Water (11%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Pineapple (11%), Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Yeast, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12-14 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
316g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (153g**)
|Energy
|1029kJ / 245kcal
|1574kJ / 374kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|46.2g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|11.9g
|18.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 316g typically weighs 305g.
|-
|-
