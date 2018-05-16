The Collective Super Berries Yogurt 450G

Product Description
- Blackberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry & Acai Yoghurt
- Our thick 'n' creamy yoghurt just took on the berries! Full-bodied juicy blackberries, blackcurrants, raspberries and acai berries all mixin' it up in a fruity compote that's truly something to rave about. Super berries, super yoghurt, super taste, no bull!
- Blackberry, blackcurrant, raspberry + acai berry
- Double layer of compote
- Thick 'n' creamy
- Natural ingredients
- British milk
- Gluten free!
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (84%), Sugar, Blackberries (3%), Blackcurrants (1%), Honey, Raspberries (1%), Cornflour, Acai Berry Puree (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.Use within 3 days of opening. For Use By, See Side of Tub.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- MediaWorks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- White City Place,
- London,
Return to
- Do feel free to get in touch
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- MediaWorks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- White City Place,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
- UK Tel: 0800 678 5197
- ROI Tel: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|497kJ/118kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|- Of which Saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|- Of which Sugars
|11.8g
|Protein
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019