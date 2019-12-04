Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 272G

Not recommended
Quite dry , not for me.
Tasteless
Has to be the worst Cornish Pasty. It was totally tasteless no flavour whatsoever
Real nutrition list
Only worth buying at reduced price. Here's the real nutrition per pasty (rounded up): Fat=42.2g, Saturates=19g, Carbohydrate=57.4g, Sugar=4.6g, Fibre=16.1g, Protein=3g
Better than previous offerings.
I much prefer Cornish Pasties made with shortcrust pastry and twice the size and weight - a meal in one, but these ain't bad. One is tempted to eat the handle to satisfy the hunger though.
You're better off with Tesco own label.
Sad, sorry excuse for a pasty. Even on offer at half price (at the time of writing) they are still more expensive per kilo than Tesco's own label and have 4% less meat content. Less gristle in Tesco's too! Don't microwave them unless you like your pasty pastry with the texture and flavour of wet newspaper. By the way, I don't work for Tesco.