Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 272G
Each pasty contains
  • Energy2842kJ 682kcal
    34%
  • Fat42.1g
    60%
  • Saturates19.1g
    96%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt2.99g
    50%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ/251kcal

Product Description

  • British minced beef with potato, onion and swede, distinctly seasoned with pepper, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Our British Beef spends time out in the fields, when welfare requires they are housed indoors.
  • It all started with our cornish pasty from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British farmed beef
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • We buy our veg locally from Hay Farm, Cornwall whenever we can
  • Pack Illustration:
  • Wheal Coates 52 miles from our bakery in Callington, Cornwall
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • Genuine Cornish Pasty - Certification Mark
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 272g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (15%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Onion, Swede, Beef Fat, Salt, Egg, Cornflour, Pepper, Milk, Dried Onion, Sugar, Ground Mustard Seeds, Dried Leek, Coriander, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date Consume within 1 month To eat cold, defrost thoroughly & consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4.
2 Simply place on a baking tray.
3 Bake 35-40 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this pasty hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

272g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1045kJ/251kcal
Fat15.5g
Saturates7.0g
Carbohydrate21.1g
Sugar1.7g
Fibre5.9g
Protein1.10g

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Not recommended

2 stars

Quite dry , not for me.

Tasteless

1 stars

Has to be the worst Cornish Pasty. It was totally tasteless no flavour whatsoever

Real nutrition list

3 stars

Only worth buying at reduced price. Here's the real nutrition per pasty (rounded up): Fat=42.2g, Saturates=19g, Carbohydrate=57.4g, Sugar=4.6g, Fibre=16.1g, Protein=3g

Better than previous offerings.

4 stars

I much prefer Cornish Pasties made with shortcrust pastry and twice the size and weight - a meal in one, but these ain't bad. One is tempted to eat the handle to satisfy the hunger though.

You're better off with Tesco own label.

1 stars

Sad, sorry excuse for a pasty. Even on offer at half price (at the time of writing) they are still more expensive per kilo than Tesco's own label and have 4% less meat content. Less gristle in Tesco's too! Don't microwave them unless you like your pasty pastry with the texture and flavour of wet newspaper. By the way, I don't work for Tesco.

