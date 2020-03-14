Good Boy Quacking Duck Dog Toy

Duck
Puppy had it for 5 minutes and the seam broke and stuffing fell out Restitch back up and again stuffing come out somewhere else not amused a dear toy but quality crap
Disposable duck.
Very good. Late Christmas present for small dog. Well received especially the squeaker/ Played furiously. Within anhour the duck itself lay flat and limp on the floor, the stuffing scattered decoratively up the staircases and we never saw the squeaker until we vacuumed under the sideboard the next day. Need to make them of stronger stuff!
Highly recommended
Lovely, well made toy - my dog loves the Wagtastic range.
Very poor quality product.
Very poor. Lasted less than an hour with a small dog. Material very thin, tares easily. Expensive for such a poor quality product. Would not recommend buying or ever buy again!
Our Westie loves “Ducky” it’s well made soft bodied with squeak and good for fetch & carry and a real favourite.