Good Boy Quacking Duck Dog Toy

Good Boy Quacking Duck Dog Toy
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Quacking Duck
  • Cool stuff for dogs
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!

Information

Warnings

  • Please note, this toy is NOT indestructible. Replace immediately when worn or damaged. Pets should always be supervised when playing with toys. This is not a child's toy. Keep away from fire. Keep the packaging for future reference.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • Careline +44 (0)115 9381242
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Safety information

Please note, this toy is NOT indestructible. Replace immediately when worn or damaged. Pets should always be supervised when playing with toys. This is not a child's toy. Keep away from fire. Keep the packaging for future reference.

Duck

1 stars

Puppy had it for 5 minutes and the seam broke and stuffing fell out Restitch back up and again stuffing come out somewhere else not amused a dear toy but quality crap

Disposable duck.

4 stars

Very good. Late Christmas present for small dog. Well received especially the squeaker/ Played furiously. Within anhour the duck itself lay flat and limp on the floor, the stuffing scattered decoratively up the staircases and we never saw the squeaker until we vacuumed under the sideboard the next day. Need to make them of stronger stuff!

Highly recommended

5 stars

Lovely, well made toy - my dog loves the Wagtastic range.

Very poor quality product.

1 stars

Very poor. Lasted less than an hour with a small dog. Material very thin, tares easily. Expensive for such a poor quality product. Would not recommend buying or ever buy again!

Our Westie loves “Ducky” it’s well made soft bodie

5 stars

Our Westie loves “Ducky” it’s well made soft bodied with squeak and good for fetch & carry and a real favourite.

