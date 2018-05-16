Hask Orchid & Truffle Deep Conditioner 50Ml

Product Description
- Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich Deep Conditioner
- Sink strands into this deep conditioning treatment, packed with proteins that help rush intense hydrators where super dry hair needs them most. The shine-restoring brilliance of European orchid and rare conditioning richness of white truffle oil douse dehydrated, damaged hair with maximum moisture, shine and vitality. The ultimate hair indulgence!
- Rehydrates & adds shine
- For dry, damaged hair
- Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and drying alcohol
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Quaternium-18, Lanolin, Orchis Mascula (Orchid) Extract, Tuber Aestivum (White Truffle) Extract, Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, Glycerin, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Isopropyl Palmitate, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a generous amount of deep conditioner to clean, wet hair. Massage into hair focusing on damaged areas. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse well. Style as usual. Ideal for use 1-2 times per week, or as needed. For best results, use the Hask Orchid & White Truffle collection.
Warnings
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc,
- New York,
- NY 10001.
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
50ml
Safety information
