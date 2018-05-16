By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest British Lamb Guard of Honour with Herb Crust and Red Wine Jus 0.933kg-1.155kg Serves 4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest British Lamb Guard of Honour with Herb Crust and Red Wine Jus 0.933kg-1.155kg Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 28.93
£25.00/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1049kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 897kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • French trimmed racks of lamb with a herb crust and red wine jus.
  • *Succulent, hand prepared racks of lamb with a mixed pepper, shallot and parsley crust finished with a rich, glossy, Rioja jus. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • *Succulent, hand prepared racks of lamb with a mixed pepper, shallot and parsley crust finished with a rich, glossy, Rioja jus.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (79%), Water, Red Wine (Sulphur Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Gram Flour, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Red Bell Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Puree, Shallot, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Mint, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Juice], Pink Peppercorns, Green Pepper, Pectin, Onion Concentrate, White Pepper, Bay, Rosemary Oil, Thyme Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180 C, Fan 160 C, Gas 4
Pre-heat oven. Calculate the cooking time at 8 minutes per 100g for medium or 10 minutes per 100g for well done. Place the two rackas flat in a roasting tray with the crust facing up. Cover loosely with foil and allow to stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before roasting. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For a crispier crust remove the foil for the last 5 minutes. For calculated cooking time see front of pack Allow the meat to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving. Once rested serve on a warm meat plate with the bones re-interlocked to form a guard of honour.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Meat not suitable for microwave cooking.
While the meat is resting, empty the sachet of red wine jus into a microwaveable container and heat on high setting for 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), or 2 minutes (800W), stir halfway. Ensure the jus is piping hot and serve separately to accompany the lamb.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging and place the sauce sachet to one side.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Insert. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (117g**)
Energy897kJ / 215kcal1049kJ / 251kcal
Fat12.9g15.1g
Saturates5.2g6.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g5.0g
Sugars1.8g2.1g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein20.1g23.5g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 469g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Four Mini Christmas Tree Pots 315g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£2.54/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco Finest Sausage and Stuffing Selection 1.5kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£6.67/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Crackling Gammon Joint with Maple and Bourbon Glaze 2.8kg Serves 13

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 16.00
£5.72/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here