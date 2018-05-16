Tesco Finest British Lamb Guard of Honour with Herb Crust and Red Wine Jus 0.933kg-1.155kg Serves 4
- Energy1049kJ 251kcal13%
- Fat15.1g22%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 897kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- French trimmed racks of lamb with a herb crust and red wine jus.
- *Succulent, hand prepared racks of lamb with a mixed pepper, shallot and parsley crust finished with a rich, glossy, Rioja jus. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- *Succulent, hand prepared racks of lamb with a mixed pepper, shallot and parsley crust finished with a rich, glossy, Rioja jus.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (79%), Water, Red Wine (Sulphur Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Gram Flour, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Red Bell Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Puree, Shallot, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Mint, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Juice], Pink Peppercorns, Green Pepper, Pectin, Onion Concentrate, White Pepper, Bay, Rosemary Oil, Thyme Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180 C, Fan 160 C, Gas 4
Pre-heat oven. Calculate the cooking time at 8 minutes per 100g for medium or 10 minutes per 100g for well done. Place the two rackas flat in a roasting tray with the crust facing up. Cover loosely with foil and allow to stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before roasting. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For a crispier crust remove the foil for the last 5 minutes. For calculated cooking time see front of pack Allow the meat to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving. Once rested serve on a warm meat plate with the bones re-interlocked to form a guard of honour.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Meat not suitable for microwave cooking.
While the meat is resting, empty the sachet of red wine jus into a microwaveable container and heat on high setting for 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), or 2 minutes (800W), stir halfway. Ensure the jus is piping hot and serve separately to accompany the lamb.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging and place the sauce sachet to one side.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Insert. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (117g**)
|Energy
|897kJ / 215kcal
|1049kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|20.1g
|23.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 469g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019