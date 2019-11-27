Pedigree Pet Dog Food Christmas Gifts Treats Stocking 377G

Product Description
- Rodeo with Chicken, Jumbone with Beef and Tasty Bites with Chicken - Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Daily Dentastix - Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
- PEDIGREE offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
- Complementary pet food.
- A selection of PEDIGREE dog treats to keep them busy this Christmas Season. Share in the festive spirit with this festive stocking.
- JUMBONE™ - A deliciously satisfying and long-lasting dog treat for your dog. It cleverly combines a tough chewy outer with a delicious soft centre - something your dog can really get his teeth into and tastes fantastic too.
- PEDIGREE Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes - A tantalising tasty bite-sized dog treats that come in many shapes and varieties. Great for big and small mouths, they are the perfect way to treat your dog whenever you want*.
- DENTASTIX™ - Uniquely X shaped dental sticks that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily. DENTASTIX daily treats are designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective, with a gently abrasive texture and active ingredients that help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar.
- RODEO™ - Tasty and twisted dog treats, perfect for everyday treating. Their unique twisted shape gives them a deliciously chewy texture that makes for enjoyable play times and bonding moments.
- At the PEDIGREE® brand, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the best in us.
- The complete range of tasty and wholesome PEDIGREE dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life.
- Complementary pet food developed by nutritionists and vets at the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition
- Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences and minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones
- Delicious dog treats that contain no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 377g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- PEDIGREE® Rodeo™ with Chicken.
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. a Dachshund, feed up to 3 sticks per week. Medium dogs, e.g. a Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 6 sticks per week. Large dogs, e.g. a Labrador, feed up to 12 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- PEDIGREE® Jumbone™ with Beef.
- Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-15 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Medium dogs (15-25 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Large dogs (25kg and above), feed up to 2 chews per week. Each chew provides 9% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- PEDIGREE® Tasty Bites with Chicken.
- Feeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 3 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-15 kg), feed up to 7 cubes per day. Medium-Large dogs (16-24 kg), feed up to 10 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 14 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- PEDIGREE® Daily Dentastix
- Feeding instructions: Medium dogs, e.g. a Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Net Contents
377g
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Various Sugars, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Seeds, Herbs
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 23 Fat content: 3.2 Inorganic matter: 5.6 Crude fibres: 1.5 Moisture: 17.5 Calcium: 0.7 Omega 3 fatty acids: 1150 mg/kg Energy: 303 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 5000 IU Vitamin E: 50 mg Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate: 50 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Beef), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Herbs
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 6.5 Fat content: 1.9 Inorganic matter: 4 Crude fibres: 2.2 Moisture: 16 Calcium: 0.5 Omega 3 fatty acids: 700 mg/kg Energy: 298 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 5000 IU Vitamin E: 50 mg Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate: 50 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals including 2.7% Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7 Fat content: 1.7 Inorganic matter: 6 Crude fibres: 1 Moisture: 14 Energy: 305 kcal/100 g Vitamin E: 1365 mg Zinc sulphate heptahydrate 1055 mg Chicken flavour: 45.9 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Sensory additives: -
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Seeds, Herbs
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 19.6 Fat content: 11 Inorganic matter: 8.3 Crude fibres: 2 Moisture: 14 Calcium: 1.7 Omega 3 fatty acids: 1355 mg/kg Energy: 338 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 5005 IU Vitamin E: 50 mg Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate: 50 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants - Nutritional additives: -
