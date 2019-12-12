Humza Meat Samosas 200G

- Energy1266kJ 304kcal15%
- Fat20g28%
- Saturates4.1g20%
- Sugars1g1%
- Salt0.8g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ/304kcal
Product Description
- A spiced mutton filling wrapped in a pastry.
- Savoury handmade meat filled samosas made with our authentic recipe. Serve as a chunky snack perfect with a sauce.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Hot tastes great
- Chilli rating - 2
- Halal
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Pastry 50% [Wheat Flour [Gluten] (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Water, Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Salt], Mutton 10%, Onion, Potato, Sunflower Oil, Peas, Water, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soya], Spices 0.6% [Coriander Powder, Cumin Seeds, Crushed Chilli, Cumin Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Turmeric], Salt, Fenugreek
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened, consume within two days and by the use by date. This product is not suitable for home freezing.Use by date: See the front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: All appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5
Place the samosas on a baking tray and into a pre-heated oven. Bake for 12-14 minutes until piping hot throughout. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Product of the UK. Mutton from the UK. Packed in UK
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Humzafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1266kJ/304kcal
|Fat
|20g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|Carbohydrates
|24g
|of which sugars
|1g
|Protein
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
