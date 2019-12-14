The Beyond Burger 227G

Barbecue

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat barbecue to high heat and cook for 3 minutes per side. Results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Burger is fully cooked when internal temperature is 75°C, piping hot throughout. Interior of the burger may still be pink when fully cooked. Do not re-heat once cooled.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw product.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat pan to high heat and cook for 3 minutes per side.

