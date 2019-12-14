The Beyond Burger 227G

Yum!
Wow! Amazing but expensive.
Not a fan of this! The smell of the raw product isn’t great. Breaks easily when cooked. Taste just okay
I feel sadly let down
Ate this as a classic burger in a bun ... but after months of anticipation I was quite disappointed ... it really wasn’t anything to write home about, or to spend that much money on again...
Without a doubt the best veggie burger I've ever had.
Amazing
This has to be the best vegan burger I have ever tasted. I pan fried it and needed no oil at all. The texture and taste is totally beyond any other vegan burger out there. The only downside is that you can’t freeze them.
The best vegan burger I’ve ever tasted. Wow. Even my hubby liked it & he’s a pure carnivore. Fabulous. Cannot rate this product high enough
Yum!
This is really good! Very meaty like! Very expensive but tasty! No palm oil and onion garlic free which is good for the Jains!
really fabulous
absolutely amazing, would super hughly recommend, tasted amazing, quick to cook, no awful meat smell. husband & I LOVED them!
Great meat alternative
Best meat free vegan burger I’ve had!
The best meat free burger I’ve eaten - perfect for flexitarians or even vegetarians (I am one!) who, although want to do the right thing, occasionally crave a good meat substitute. Wholesome and fulfilling - worth the price.