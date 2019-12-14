By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Beyond Burger 227G

4.5(46)Write a review
The Beyond Burger 227G
£ 5.00
£22.03/kg

Product Description

  • 2 Meat-Free Burger Patties.
  • The Beyond Burger® - The Future of Protein
  • It's a new breed of burger. Made from plants.
  • Join in: #beyondburger, #beyondmeat
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made from plants
  • Made with pea protein
  • Soy and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 0.227kg

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Stabilisers - Cellulose, Methylcellulose, Gum Arabic, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Dried Yeast, Antioxidants - Ascorbic Acid, Acetic Acid, Colour - Beetroot Red, Modified Corn Starch, Apple Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use within 3 days of opening and by use by date shown.Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat barbecue to high heat and cook for 3 minutes per side. Results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Burger is fully cooked when internal temperature is 75°C, piping hot throughout. Interior of the burger may still be pink when fully cooked. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw product.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat pan to high heat and cook for 3 minutes per side.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Beyond Meat,
  • Hilton Foods UK Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Rd,
  • Huntingdon,

Return to

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Patty (91g*)
Energy 1172kJ1067kJ
-280kcal254kcal
Fat 18.6g16.9g
of which saturates 4.2g3.8g
Carbohydrate 6.6g6.0g
of which sugars 0.2g0.2g
Fibre 0.5g0.5g
Protein 21.5g19.6g
Salt 1.1g1.0g
Pack contains 2 servings--
*When pan-fry cooked according to instructions 113.5g patty typically weighs 91g--

46 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum!

5 stars

Wow! Amazing but expensive.

Not a fan of this! The smell of the raw product is

2 stars

Not a fan of this! The smell of the raw product isn’t great. Breaks easily when cooked. Taste just okay

I feel sadly let down

3 stars

Ate this as a classic burger in a bun ... but after months of anticipation I was quite disappointed ... it really wasn’t anything to write home about, or to spend that much money on again...

Without a doubt the best veggie burger I've ever h

5 stars

Without a doubt the best veggie burger I've ever had.

Amazing

5 stars

This has to be the best vegan burger I have ever tasted. I pan fried it and needed no oil at all. The texture and taste is totally beyond any other vegan burger out there. The only downside is that you can’t freeze them.

The best vegan burger I’ve ever tasted. Wow. Even

5 stars

The best vegan burger I’ve ever tasted. Wow. Even my hubby liked it & he’s a pure carnivore. Fabulous. Cannot rate this product high enough

Yum!

4 stars

This is really good! Very meaty like! Very expensive but tasty! No palm oil and onion garlic free which is good for the Jains!

really fabulous

5 stars

absolutely amazing, would super hughly recommend, tasted amazing, quick to cook, no awful meat smell. husband & I LOVED them!

Great meat alternative

5 stars

Great meat alternative

Best meat free vegan burger I’ve had!

5 stars

The best meat free burger I’ve eaten - perfect for flexitarians or even vegetarians (I am one!) who, although want to do the right thing, occasionally crave a good meat substitute. Wholesome and fulfilling - worth the price.

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

