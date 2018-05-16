Crate Lager 6X330ml ..

Product Description
- Lager
- Crisp and refreshing with a hoppy aroma
- Makes the end of a long day worth waiting for.
- There is always something brewing at Crate. We're all about fresh thinking and fun doing. It's what gives us our unmistakable flavour. What can start with a crate of beer? Open up.
- Pale, IPA, Session IPA
- Pack size: 1.98L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See base
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh
- Serve cool
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- The White Building,
- Queens Yard,
- White Post Lane,
- London,
- E9 5EN,
- UK.
Return to
- cratebrewery.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
