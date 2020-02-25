Thornbridge Florida Weisse 330Ml Can
- Beer
- 10C Refund at Collection Depots/Points in Participating State/Territory of Purchase.
- Florida Weisse is our hazy and refreshing fruit sour that is bracingly tart. It pours with a pinkish hue and is absolutely brimming with the flavour of fresh raspberries.
- Hazy Pink
- Sour, Fruit
- Fresh Raspberries
- Dark Chocolate
- Inspired by the Peak District
- Pack size: 330ML
Water, Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
1.49
4.5% vol
Beer
Ambient
For Best Before See Base.
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
Can. Recyclable
- Brewed by:
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
- www.thornbridge.co.uk
18 Years
330ml ℮
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
