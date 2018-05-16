Tesco Finest Sausage Roll Selection 24 Pieces Serves 24

- Energy724kJ 174kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ / 370kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork, smoked dry cured bacon and fennel seeds in all butter puff pastry. Pork sausage meat, turkey, chicken & duck wrapped in all butter pastry. Seasoned pork & apple wrapped in all butter pastry.
- A mixed Christmas pack of Finest flavoured rolls. Pork & Fennel Roll Seasoned Pork, Smoked Bacon & Fennel Seeds wrapped in All Butter Pastry. 3 Bird Roll Pork Sausage meat, Turkey, Chicken & Duck wrapped in All Butter Pastry. Hog Roast Roll Seasoned Pork & Apple wrapped in All Butter Pastry. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- A mixed Christmas pack of Finest flavoured rolls. Pork & Fennel Roll Seasoned Pork, Smoked Bacon & Fennel Seeds wrapped in All Butter Pastry. 3 Bird Roll Pork Sausage meat, Turkey, Chicken & Duck wrapped in All Butter Pastry. Hog Roast Roll Seasoned Pork & Apple wrapped in All Butter Pastry.
- Pack size: 1.12kg
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 minutes. Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven. Cook for 15 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 25 mins
180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 minutes. Can be eaten got or cold. Remove all packaging. If heating place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven. Cook for 25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x 282g e (1.128kg)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork & fennel roll (47g)
|Energy
|1540kJ / 370kcal
|724kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|25.1g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|12.3g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|10.7g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|12.2g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ / 370kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (20%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Fennel Seed (2.5%), Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1540kJ / 370kcal 724kJ / 174kcal Fat 25.1g 11.8g Saturates 12.3g 5.8g Carbohydrate 22.7g 10.7g Sugars 1.4g 0.7g Fibre 2.3g 1.1g Protein 12.2g 5.7g Salt 1.0g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One three bird sausage roll
- Energy690kJ 166kcal8%
- Fat10.6g15%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1469kJ / 353kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (19%), Pork (14%), Chicken (10%), Turkey (6%), Duck (5%), Water, Onion, Potato, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Potato Starch, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Yeast.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One three bird sausage roll (47g) Energy 1469kJ / 353kcal 690kJ / 166kcal Fat 22.6g 10.6g Saturates 11.3g 5.3g Carbohydrate 24.9g 11.7g Sugars 1.7g 0.8g Fibre 2.5g 1.2g Protein 11.1g 5.2g Salt 0.8g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One hog roast sausage roll
- Energy641kJ 154kcal8%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363kJ / 327kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (21%), Butter (Milk) (19%), Braeburn Apple Purée (7%), Onion, Cider, Bramley Apple (2%), Cornflour, Bramley Apple Purée, Potato Starch, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Wheat Protein, Sugar, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Malted Barley, Yeast.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One hog roast sausage roll (47g) Energy 1363kJ / 327kcal 641kJ / 154kcal Fat 19.7g 9.2g Saturates 10.6g 5.0g Carbohydrate 27.3g 12.8g Sugars 4.1g 1.9g Fibre 1.7g 0.8g Protein 9.2g 4.3g Salt 0.8g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
