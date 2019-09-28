Disney Spiderman Celebration Cake

Light and moist
Amazing quality cake for price and style. Light, moist and delicious. A real hit with everyone.
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Inulin, Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta Carotene, lron Oxide), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Egg White, Sweet Filling 7%, Raspberry Jam 6%
Store in a cool, dry place.Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. For Best Before see top of pack
This cake provides approx 22 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/22 (28g)
|Energy
|1781kJ
|499kJ
|-
|424kcal
|119kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|4.9g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|63.2g
|17.7g
|of which sugars
|37.7g
|10.6g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.10g
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
