Shimmer & Shine Cupcake Kit 195G

Product Description
- Sponge Cake Mix with Strawberry Flavour Pink Icing Mix and Sugar Decorations.
- Makes 10 cupcakes!
- Includes 10 cupcakes cases
- Bakes in 12-15 minutes
- With strawberry flavour icing mix and edible decorations
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 195G
Information
Ingredients
Sponge Mix (51%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Glucono Delta Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour], Strawberry Flavour Icing Mix (41%) [Icing Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring], Sugar Decorations (8%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Humectant (Glycerine), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Vegetable Carbon), Spirulina Extract]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You will need
- 1 medium egg
- 2 tbsp (30ml) Semi-skimmed milk
- 40g unsalted butter
- Bun tray
- For the Cupcakes
- Make sure a grown up helps you when baking.
- Get an adult to turn the oven on to 180°C (160°C Fan)/Gas Mark 4.
- 1 Put your cupcake cases in a bun tray, ready for later.
- 2 Empty the contents of the sponge mix sachet into a large bowl, add 1 medium egg and 2 tbsp (30ml) of semi-skimmed milk.
- 3 Mix them all together and whisk for about 2 minutes, until the mixture is lovely and creamy.
- 4 Carefully share the sponge mixture between the 10 cupcakes cases-making sure you have a little bit in each.
- Bake in the centre of the oven for 12 to 15 minutes until golden.
- 5 Take them out of the oven and leave them to cool down completely.
- For the icing
- 1 Empty the contents of the strawberry flavour icing mix into a bowl and add 40g of softened unsalted butter.
- 2 Then... mix together carefully to make a smooth buttercream.
- 3 Decorate your cakes with the buttercream and add the sugar decorations to complete your cupcakes.
- We have given you these instructions as a guide only as oven performances will vary.
Number of uses
This pack makes 10 cupcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL.
Return to
Net Contents
195g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Baked as directed) per 100g (Baked)
|(Baked as directed) per cupcake (25g) (Baked)
|Energy
|1748kJ
|447kJ
|-
|417kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|9.5g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|15.3g
|of which sugars
|44.7g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.09g
|This pack makes 10 cupcakes
|-
|-
