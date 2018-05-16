By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Proteinl Bar 55G

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate encases a layer of caramel mixed with crunchy crispies surrounding a rich peanut centre.
  • Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
  • 20g protein
  • Low sugar
  • 9 multivitamins
  • Pack size: 55G
Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate with Fibres and Sweeteners 20% (Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Oligofructose, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweetener (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavoured Layer 16, 4% (Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Palm Fat, Xylitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Salt), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Peanuts 5, 6%, Soy Crisps 5, 5% (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings (contains Peanut), Low Fat Cocoa, Soy Oil, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Salt, Sweetener (Sucralose), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Please note that this product is manufactured in a production facility that is working with a big variety of different raw materials inclusive Wheat, Gluten, Milk, Egg, Soy, Nut, Peanut and Sesameseed products

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • 1st Floor,
  • Harmony Court,
  • Harmony Row,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving 55 g
Energy (kJ)1555 kJ855 kJ
Energy (kcal)373 kcal205 kcal
Fat 15,9 g8,8 g
of which saturates 7,9 g4,4 g
Carbohydrates18,8 g10,3 g
of which sugars 3,3 g1,8 g
of which polyols 12,4 g6,8 g
Fibre 16,1 g8,9 g
Protein 36,3 g20,0 g
Salt 0,73 g0,40 g
Vitamins and minerals:NRV (%)NRV (%)
Vitamin(e) C 145.9 mg 18280.2 mg 100
Vitamin(e) B6 2.55 mg 1821.40 mg 100
Vitamin(e) B12 4.56 µg 1822.50 µg 100
Vitamin(e) E 22.0 mg 18412.1 mg 101
Folic acid 366.9 µg 183201.8 µg 101
Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1) 2.03 mg 1841.11 mg 101
Riboflavin (Vitamin(e) B2) 2.54 mg 1811.40 mg 100
Niacin (Vitamin(e) B3)29.2 mg 18216.0 mg 100
Pantothenic acid 10.95 mg 1826.00 mg 100
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400Kj/2000kcal)--

