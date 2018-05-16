Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Proteinl Bar 55G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate encases a layer of caramel mixed with crunchy crispies surrounding a rich peanut centre.
- Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
- 20g protein
- Low sugar
- 9 multivitamins
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate with Fibres and Sweeteners 20% (Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Oligofructose, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweetener (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavoured Layer 16, 4% (Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Palm Fat, Xylitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Salt), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Peanuts 5, 6%, Soy Crisps 5, 5% (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings (contains Peanut), Low Fat Cocoa, Soy Oil, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Salt, Sweetener (Sucralose), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Please note that this product is manufactured in a production facility that is working with a big variety of different raw materials inclusive Wheat, Gluten, Milk, Egg, Soy, Nut, Peanut and Sesameseed products
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- 1st Floor,
- Harmony Court,
- Harmony Row,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Return to
- T: +353 1 6316100
- fulfilnutrition.com
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving 55 g
|Energy (kJ)
|1555 kJ
|855 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|373 kcal
|205 kcal
|Fat
|15,9 g
|8,8 g
|of which saturates
|7,9 g
|4,4 g
|Carbohydrates
|18,8 g
|10,3 g
|of which sugars
|3,3 g
|1,8 g
|of which polyols
|12,4 g
|6,8 g
|Fibre
|16,1 g
|8,9 g
|Protein
|36,3 g
|20,0 g
|Salt
|0,73 g
|0,40 g
|Vitamins and minerals:
|NRV (%)
|NRV (%)
|Vitamin(e) C
|145.9 mg 182
|80.2 mg 100
|Vitamin(e) B6
|2.55 mg 182
|1.40 mg 100
|Vitamin(e) B12
|4.56 µg 182
|2.50 µg 100
|Vitamin(e) E
|22.0 mg 184
|12.1 mg 101
|Folic acid
|366.9 µg 183
|201.8 µg 101
|Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1)
|2.03 mg 184
|1.11 mg 101
|Riboflavin (Vitamin(e) B2)
|2.54 mg 181
|1.40 mg 100
|Niacin (Vitamin(e) B3)
|29.2 mg 182
|16.0 mg 100
|Pantothenic acid
|10.95 mg 182
|6.00 mg 100
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400Kj/2000kcal)
