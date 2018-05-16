Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Protein Bar 55G

Product Description
- An indulgent hazelnut centre covered in creamy milk chocolate and topped with crunchy hazelnut pieces.
- High protein bar with hazelnut and milk chocolate with added vitamins with sugar and sweeteners.
- Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
- 20g protein
- Low sugar
- 9 multivitamins
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerine), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Hazelnut Kernels Roasted 4.8%, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavor), Palm Fat, Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Flavour, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Please note that this product is manufactured in a production facility that is working with a big variety of different raw materials inclusive Gluten, Egg, Nut and Peanut
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- Unit B1,
- Hume Centre,
- Parkwest Industrial Park,
- Nangor Road,
- Dublin 12,
Return to
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- Unit B1,
- Hume Centre,
- Parkwest Industrial Park,
- Nangor Road,
- Dublin 12,
- D12 P3V9,
- Ireland.
- T: +353 1 6120656
- fulfilnutrition.com
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving 55 g
|Energy
|1593 kJ
|876 kJ
|-
|382 kcal
|210 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|9.7 g
|of which saturates
|9 g
|4.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|27 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3.5 g
|1.9 g
|of which polyols
|23 g
|13 g
|Fiber
|5.5 g
|3.1 g
|Protein
|36 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.2 g
|0.11 g
|Vitamins and minerals
|NRV (%)
|NRV (%)
|Vitamin(e) C
|145 mg 182
|80 mg 100
|Vitamin(e) B6
|2.5 mg 182
|1.40 mg 100
|Vitamin(e) B12
|4.5 µg 182
|2.50 µg 100
|Vitamin(e) E
|22 mg 183
|12 mg 101
|Folic acid
|366 µg 182
|201 µg 101
|Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1)
|2.02 mg 182
|1.11 mg 101
|Riboflavin(e) (Vitamin(e) B2)
|2.5 mg 181
|1.40 mg 100
|Niacin(e) (Vitamin(e) B3)
|29 mg 182
|16 mg 100
|Pantothenic acid
|11 mg 182
|6.02 mg 100
|NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400Kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
