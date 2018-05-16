By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Protein Bar 55G

Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Protein Bar 55G
Product Description

  • An indulgent hazelnut centre covered in creamy milk chocolate and topped with crunchy hazelnut pieces.
  • High protein bar with hazelnut and milk chocolate with added vitamins with sugar and sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
  • 20g protein
  • Low sugar
  • 9 multivitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerine), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Hazelnut Kernels Roasted 4.8%, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavor), Palm Fat, Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Flavour, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Please note that this product is manufactured in a production facility that is working with a big variety of different raw materials inclusive Gluten, Egg, Nut and Peanut

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • D12 P3V9,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving 55 g
Energy1593 kJ876 kJ
-382 kcal210 kcal
Fat18 g9.7 g
of which saturates9 g4.9 g
Carbohydrates27 g15 g
of which sugars3.5 g1.9 g
of which polyols23 g13 g
Fiber5.5 g3.1 g
Protein36 g20 g
Salt0.2 g0.11 g
Vitamins and mineralsNRV (%)NRV (%)
Vitamin(e) C145 mg 18280 mg 100
Vitamin(e) B6 2.5 mg 1821.40 mg 100
Vitamin(e) B124.5 µg 1822.50 µg 100
Vitamin(e) E 22 mg 18312 mg 101
Folic acid 366 µg 182201 µg 101
Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1)2.02 mg 1821.11 mg 101
Riboflavin(e) (Vitamin(e) B2)2.5 mg 1811.40 mg 100
Niacin(e) (Vitamin(e) B3)29 mg 18216 mg 100
Pantothenic acid11 mg 1826.02 mg 100
NRV=Nutrient Reference Value--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400Kj/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

