Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Protein Bar 55G

Product Description
- An indulgent milk chocolate coating surrounds a soft, silky salted caramel centre topped with a layer of crunchy crispies.
- Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
- 20g protein
- Low sugar
- 9 multivitamins
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavour), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Soy Crisps (Isolate Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt), Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener 10% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavour), Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavour, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamine), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Egg, Nut, Peanut and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- Unit B1,
- Hume Centre,
- Parkwest Industrial Park,
- Nangor Road,
- Dublin 12,
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving 55 g
|Energy (kJ)
|1494 KJ
|822 KJ
|Energy (kcal)
|357 kcal
|197 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|8.4 g
|of which saturates
|9.0 g
|4.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|28 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|1.7 g
|of which polyols
|23 g
|13 g
|Fiber
|6.2 g
|3.4 g
|Protein
|37.0 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.62 g
|0.34 g
|Vitamins and minerals:
|NRV (%)
|NRV (%)
|Vitamin(e) C
|43.6 mg 55
|24.0 mg 30
|Vitamin(e) B6
|0.77 mg 55
|0.42 mg 30
|Vitamin(e) B12
|1.37 µg 55
|0.75 µg 30
|Vitamin(e) E
|6.55 mg 55
|3.6 mg 30
|Folic Acid
|109 µg 55
|60.0 µg 30
|Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1)
|0.605 mg 55
|0.33 mg 30
|Riboflavin(e) (Vitamin(e) B2)
|0.77 mg 55
|0.42 mg 30
|Niacin(e) (Vitamin(e) B3)
|8.8 mg 55
|4.8 mg 30
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3 mg 55
|1.8 mg 30
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
