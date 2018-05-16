By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Protein Bar 55G

Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Protein Bar 55G
£ 2.50
£4.55/100g

Product Description

  • An indulgent milk chocolate coating surrounds a soft, silky salted caramel centre topped with a layer of crunchy crispies.
  • Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
  • 20g protein
  • Low sugar
  • 9 multivitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavour), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Soy Crisps (Isolate Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt), Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener 10% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavour), Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavour, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamine), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Egg, Nut, Peanut and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • D12 P3V9,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving 55 g
Energy (kJ)1494 KJ822 KJ
Energy (kcal)357 kcal197 kcal
Fat 15 g8.4 g
of which saturates 9.0 g4.9 g
Carbohydrates28 g15 g
of which sugars 3.1 g1.7 g
of which polyols 23 g13 g
Fiber6.2 g3.4 g
Protein 37.0 g20 g
Salt 0.62 g0.34 g
Vitamins and minerals:NRV (%)NRV (%)
Vitamin(e) C 43.6 mg 5524.0 mg 30
Vitamin(e) B6 0.77 mg 550.42 mg 30
Vitamin(e) B12 1.37 µg 550.75 µg 30
Vitamin(e) E 6.55 mg 553.6 mg 30
Folic Acid 109 µg 5560.0 µg 30
Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1) 0.605 mg 550.33 mg 30
Riboflavin(e) (Vitamin(e) B2)0.77 mg 550.42 mg 30
Niacin(e) (Vitamin(e) B3)8.8 mg 554.8 mg 30
Pantothenic acid 3.3 mg 551.8 mg 30
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

