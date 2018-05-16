By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cranberry Topped Pork Pie 1.28kg Serves 16

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cranberry Topped Pork Pie 1.28kg Serves 16

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 15.00
£11.72/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

1/16 pie
  • Energy1104kJ 265kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in rich hot water crust pastry and finished with whole cranberries and cranberry and port jelly.
  • Large pork pie consisting of an uncured filling made with British pork blended with salt and pepper, encased in a rich hot water crust pastry. The pie is finished with a water jelly and hand topped with whole cranberries and a festive cranberry and port jelly. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+ Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.28kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Fat, Cranberry (8%), Pork Lard, Water, Cranberry and Port Jelly [Water, Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Pork Gelatine, Port, Salt], Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using pork from United Kingdom

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/16 of a pie
Energy1379kJ / 332kcal1104kJ / 265kcal
Fat23.6g18.9g
Saturates8.8g7.0g
Carbohydrate19.1g15.3g
Sugars2.4g1.9g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein10.1g8.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pigs in Blankets 36 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.86/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 9.00
£2.40/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Sausage Pastry Garland 10 Pieces Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 9.00
£1.92/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here