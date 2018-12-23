By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

French Macarons Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

1(1)Write a review
French Macarons Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£4.17/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Amounts per macaron (12g)
  • Energy219kJ 52kcal
    -%
  • Fat2.4g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    5%
  • Sugars6.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1825kJ/436kcal

Product Description

  • 2x12 French macarons: chocolate, salted caramel, raspberry, pistachio, lemon, vanilla
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non-Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Authentic French macarons
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 288g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Icing Sugar, Almonds, Egg Whites, Butter (Milk), Almond Paste [Almonds, Sugar, Water], Dark Chocolate (3.1%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Lemon Juice (2.9%), Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Water, Salted Caramel (1.9%) [Sugar, Milk, Butter (Milk), Cheese Speciality [Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt], Raspberries (1.9%), Raspberry Puree (1.7%) [Raspberries, Sugar], Hazelnuts, Milk, Cheese Speciality [Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt], Corn Starch, Colours (Beetroot Red, Caramel, Curcumin), Crepe Flakes [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Milk Powder, Barley Powder, Salt], Pistachio Paste (0.4%) [Pistachio Nuts, Sunflower Oil], Pistachio Nuts (0.4%), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Egg Yolk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring (Contains Pistachio Nut), Milk Powder [Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Spirulina, Vanilla Powder (0.03%), Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and other Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date.Not suitable for home freezing

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation instructions:
  • Serving: to enjoy these macarons at heir best, remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Les Pâtisseries d' Amélle (MAG'M),
  • ZA La Croix Danet,
  • 17 rue de l'Avenir,
  • 44140 Geneston,
  • France.

Return to

  • Les Pâtisseries d' Amélle Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, please retain the packaging and contact our Customer Care Manager at the address below:
  • Email: contact@magm.fr

Net Contents

2 x 144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1825kJ/436kcal
Fat 20.2g
(of which saturates 6.6g)
Carbohydrate 53.6g
(of which sugars 53.6g)
Fibre 3.4g
Protein 8.3g
Salt 0.157g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet, sickly, slimy, soft and horrible.

1 stars

The worst I've ever tasted. Almost too soft to handle. Very sweet and sickly. Could not enjoy the different flavours as they tasted almost the same. A slimy taste. And they left a bad taste in the mouth. Would I buy them again? Never.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Mini Tarts Selection 18 Pieces Serves 18

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£2.34/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest Four Mini Christmas Tree Pots 315g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£2.54/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here