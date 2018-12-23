French Macarons Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

Ingredients
Sugar, Icing Sugar, Almonds, Egg Whites, Butter (Milk), Almond Paste [Almonds, Sugar, Water], Dark Chocolate (3.1%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Lemon Juice (2.9%), Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Water, Salted Caramel (1.9%) [Sugar, Milk, Butter (Milk), Cheese Speciality [Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt], Raspberries (1.9%), Raspberry Puree (1.7%) [Raspberries, Sugar], Hazelnuts, Milk, Cheese Speciality [Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt], Corn Starch, Colours (Beetroot Red, Caramel, Curcumin), Crepe Flakes [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Milk Powder, Barley Powder, Salt], Pistachio Paste (0.4%) [Pistachio Nuts, Sunflower Oil], Pistachio Nuts (0.4%), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Egg Yolk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring (Contains Pistachio Nut), Milk Powder [Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Spirulina, Vanilla Powder (0.03%), Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Seeds