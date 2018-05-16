Tesco Mini Hot Dogs, Cheese Burgers and Barbecue Pulled Pork Sliders 24 Pieces Serves 12
Product Description
- 8 Mini Pulled Pork Sliders: bread rolls filled with pulled pork with hickory smoked marinade and barbecue sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese. 8 Mini Cheese Burgers: bread rolls filled with beef burgers and mature Cheddar cheese. 8 Mini Hotdogs: bread rolls filled with frankfurter sausages.
- Tesco Mini Hot Dogs, Cheese Burgers and Barbecue Pulled Pork Slider A selection of mini hot dogs, cheese burgers and pulled pork sliders, great for any party and quick to prepare. Microwave in 2 minutes and you are ready to serve. A perfect accompaniment to any festive buffet. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 545g
Information
Ingredients
Mini Pulled Pork Sliders:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pulled Pork with Hickory Smoked Marinade (20%) [Pork, Water, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Ground Cumin, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Treacle, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Smoked Paprika, Cane Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Roasted Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cayenne Pepper, Mace, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Mini Cheese Burgers:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose Powder, Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Sage, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Mini Hotdogs:
Mini Hot Dog Frankfurters (42%) [Pork, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Potato Fibre, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 2 1/2 mins, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Place hot dogs, burgers and sliders on microwaveable plates. For best results reheat one pack at a time. Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
545g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1225kJ / 292kcal
|319kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|35.0g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|9.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pulled Pork with Hickory Smoked Marinade (20%) [Pork, Water, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Ground Cumin, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Treacle, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Smoked Paprika, Cane Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Roasted Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cayenne Pepper, Mace, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 1141kJ / 271kcal 331kJ / 79kcal Fat 8.2g 2.4g Saturates 4.2g 1.2g Carbohydrate 33.8g 9.8g Sugars 7.0g 2.0g Fibre 1.8g 0.5g Protein 14.6g 4.2g Salt 1.1g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mini Hot Dog Frankfurters (42%) [Pork, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Potato Fibre, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 1225kJ / 292kcal 319kJ / 76kcal Fat 12.3g 3.2g Saturates 4.4g 1.1g Carbohydrate 35.0g 9.1g Sugars 4.1g 1.1g Fibre 1.7g 0.4g Protein 9.5g 2.5g Salt 2.0g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose Powder, Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Sage, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 1194kJ / 284kcal 346kJ / 82kcal Fat 11.1g 3.2g Saturates 5.7g 1.7g Carbohydrate 32.1g 9.3g Sugars 4.1g 1.2g Fibre 1.8g 0.5g Protein 13.1g 3.8g Salt 1.4g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
