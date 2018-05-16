Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Body Wash 250Ml

Product Description
- Turmeric Body Wash
- Cleanse your skin with our zesty Turmeric & Argan Oil Body Wash, with a luxurious texture and an enhancing citrus fragrance. With this unique and energising formulation of Turmeric, Papaya & Amla Extracts, Mandarin and Argan Oil, your skin will be deeply cleansed, refreshed and revitalised.
- Key Actives & Essential Oils
- Turmeric extract, Papaya extract, Amla Extract
- Vitamin C, Argan oil, Mandarin oil, Lemongrass oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lemon oil
- Cleansing and stimulating for combination & blemished skin
- Argan & mandarin oil, turmeric & papaya extract
- Dermatologically tested
- This product has been formulated without SLS, parabens and GM ingredients
- Cruelty free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Polysorbate 20, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Chloride, Glyceryl Laurate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Argania (Argan) Spinosa Kernel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Cymbopogon Schoeanthus (Lemon Grass) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica (Amla) Extract, Benzyl Benzoate*, Benzyl Salicylate*, Citral*, Citronellol*, Coumarin*, Hexyl Cinnamal*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Natural allergens from Essential Oils
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use
- Apply Turmeric Body Wash to dampened skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse with warm water. Use daily.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
Return to
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
- info@ayumi.co.uk
- www.ayumi.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020