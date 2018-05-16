Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Face Scrub 125Ml

Product Description
- Turmeric & Bergamot Face Scrub
- Deeply cleanse with our Turmeric & Bergamot Face Scrub, packed with exfoliating Bamboo Powder to gently buff away dead skin cells and impurities. This unique formulation is infused with invigorating Papaya Extract, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter, Argan Oil and Bergamot Oil to leave your skin feeling clean, smooth and soft.
- Key Actives & Essential Oils
- Turmeric extract, Shea butter, Vitamin C, Papaya extract, Amla extract, Bamboo powder
- Mandarin oil, Lemongrass oil, Bergamot oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lemon oil, Argan oil, Avocado oil, Soya oil
- All Ayumi products are free from SLS, Parabens, Mineral oils and GM ingredients
- Deep cleansing and exfoliating
- For combination & blemished skin
- Enriched with argan oil, turmeric & papaya extract
- Dermatologically tested
- Vegan
- Pack size: 125ML
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Powder, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin Soja (Soybean) Oil, Perlite, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Argania (Argan) Spinosa Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Made in the UK
- Apply Turmeric Face Scrub to dampened, cleansed skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse with warm water and use twice a week for best results. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth.
Tube. Recyclable
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
- info@ayumi.co.uk
- www.ayumi.co.uk
125ml ℮
