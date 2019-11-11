By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox & Ivy Arno Dinner Plate

5(1)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Arno Dinner Plate
£ 4.50
£4.50/each
  • - Single stoneware dinner plate
  • - Microwave and Dishwasher Safe
  • - Matching items available
  • Add a rustic flavour to any gathering with this stunning stoneware dinner plate. It is beautifully unique due to the glazing process, meaning no two pieces are exactly the same

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very nice.

5 stars

very nice.

Usually bought next

Fox & Ivy Arno Pasta Bowl

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Fox & Ivy Arno Side Plate

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Fox & Ivy Arno Cereal Bowl

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Fox & Ivy Arno-Paio Tall Mug

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here