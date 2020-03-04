By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox & Ivy Grey Silver Swirl Mug

5(1)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Grey Silver Swirl Mug
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • - Made from Super white porcelain
  • - Handwash only
  • The striking silver design on this beautiful mug is designed exclusively for Fox & Ivy. The elegant silver handle makes it the perfect addition to a stylish afternoon tea with friends.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous

5 stars

Gorgeous mug, the photos don't do it justice. Looks super elegant. Large capacity and comfortable to hold. I'll be buying more from the Fox&Ivy range.

Usually bought next

Fox & Ivy White Silver Swirl Mug

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Fox & Ivy Grey Silver Swirl Latte Mug

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Fox &Ivy Black And Silver Hexagon Mug

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Fox & Ivy White Silver Swirl Latte Mug

£ 5.00
£5.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here