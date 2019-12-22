Herbal Essence Micellar Water & Blue Ginger Conditioner 400Ml

Great!
Really nice and really surprise about product. Perfect
Excellent!
All round champion can't find anything that disappoints really is a Beautiful product to enjoy using
Excellent!
Amazing results from the very first use. Leaves hair shiny and smells amazing
Excellent!
Really good product. Definitely will buy again. Recommend
Excellent!
I really love the smell on this bottle and my hair is so soft and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Oh my goodness! I couldn’t be more in love with this range. I love the botanical idea! This gorgeous conditioner worked wonders for my dry frizzy hair. It left my hair conditioned and silky smooth. I can’t wait to purchase some different versions! This is definitely my favourite!
Average!
I innovative product! I like it in general . But i dont like this sense
Excellent!
Love love love this! Smells great, and leaves hair amazingly soft.
Excellent!
Love the smell, hair felt clean and soft. Really good for the whole family to use.
Great!
Fabulous smells beautiful would get again A good detangler as good as more expensive products