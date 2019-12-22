By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essence Micellar Water & Blue Ginger Conditioner 400Ml

5(635)Write a review
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml
  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Micellar Water & Blue Ginger is a 90% natural origin* conditioner, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair. * purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Conditioner has 0% parabens, colourants, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Micellar Water & Blue Ginger Conditioner helps revitilise hair to reveal their radiance
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, EDTA, Linalool, Histidine, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Glycerin, Oleyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Niacinamide, Alcohol Denatured, Alpinia Galanga Rhizome Extract, Betula Alba Bark Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Magnesium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

635 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great!

4 stars

Really nice and really surprise about product. Perfect

Excellent!

5 stars

All round champion can't find anything that disappoints really is a Beautiful product to enjoy using

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing results from the very first use. Leaves hair shiny and smells amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good product. Definitely will buy again. Recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I really love the smell on this bottle and my hair is so soft and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Oh my goodness! I couldn’t be more in love with this range. I love the botanical idea! This gorgeous conditioner worked wonders for my dry frizzy hair. It left my hair conditioned and silky smooth. I can’t wait to purchase some different versions! This is definitely my favourite!

Average!

2 stars

I innovative product! I like it in general . But i dont like this sense

Excellent!

5 stars

Love love love this! Smells great, and leaves hair amazingly soft.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the smell, hair felt clean and soft. Really good for the whole family to use.

Great!

4 stars

Fabulous smells beautiful would get again A good detangler as good as more expensive products

Offer

