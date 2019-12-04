Rustlers The Smokey Barbecue Burger 217G
- A flame grilled beef burger in a brioche burger bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachets of crispy onions and barbecue sauce.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Flame grilled for flavour
- With crispy onions, cheese and barbecue sauce in a brioche bun
- Heat to enjoy
- Fully traceable to the farm of origin
- Pack size: 217g
Beef Burger (43%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Brioche Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Butter Powder (Milk), Milk Protein, Pea Protein, Flavouring, Preservative: E282; Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: E472e; Turmeric, Potato Starch, Antioxidant: E300], Barbecue Sauce [Tomato Puree, Sugar, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], Crispy Onions [Onions, Sustainable Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt], Beef Burger contains 82% Beef, *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds
Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
217g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (217g)
|Energy
|1234kJ/295kcal
|2678kJ/640kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|32.2g
|of which saturates
|6.7g
|14.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|56.9g
|of which sugars
|5.9g
|12.8g
|Protein
|13.4g
|29.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
|3.2g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
