Rustlers The Smokey Barbecue Burger 217G

Rustlers The Smokey Barbecue Burger 217G
£ 1.50
£0.69/100g

Product Description

  • A flame grilled beef burger in a brioche burger bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachets of crispy onions and barbecue sauce.
  Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Flame grilled for flavour
  • With crispy onions, cheese and barbecue sauce in a brioche bun
  • Heat to enjoy
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Pack size: 217g

Information

Ingredients

Beef Burger (43%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Brioche Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Butter Powder (Milk), Milk Protein, Pea Protein, Flavouring, Preservative: E282; Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: E472e; Turmeric, Potato Starch, Antioxidant: E300], Barbecue Sauce [Tomato Puree, Sugar, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], Crispy Onions [Onions, Sustainable Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt], Beef Burger contains 82% Beef, *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
Net Contents

217g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (217g)
Energy 1234kJ/295kcal2678kJ/640kcal
Fat 14.9g32.2g
of which saturates 6.7g14.4g
Carbohydrate 26.2g56.9g
of which sugars 5.9g12.8g
Protein 13.4g29.0g
Salt 1.5g3.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

