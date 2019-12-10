Tesco Finest 30 Profiterole Wreath 610G

- Energy1041kJ 250kcal13%
Product Description
- 30 chocolate cream filled profiteroles stacked and decorated with white and dark chocolate lacing, white chocolate curls, white snowflake decorations, red lustred malt balls and sweet dusting.
- Golden choux pastry filled with light yet indulgent chocolate cream. Laced with a white and dark chocolate drizzle and hand finished with decorations. Finish any festive meal in style with this stunning profiterole centrepiece. The golden choux pastry is made to a classic recipe, with each bun filled with a light yet rich chocolate cream. The intricate deign is expertly hand finished with white and dark chocolate drizzle and decorations.
- Discovering wondrous, festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 610g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (28%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Belgian White Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Snowflake Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup], White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Starch, Shea Fat, Butteroil (Milk), Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate), Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Colours (Carotenes, Iron Oxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Stabiliser (Tricalcium Phosphate), Barley Malt Extract Powder, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Glucose Syrup, Honey, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Our Promise
- We make effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
610g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 profiteroles (61g)
|Energy
|1707kJ / 410kcal
|1041kJ / 250kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|16.2g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|34.6g
|21.1g
|Sugars
|22.2g
|13.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
