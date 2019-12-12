Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Wreath 750G

- Energy1834kJ 440kcal22%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1467kJ / 352kcal
Product Description
- A layered dessert of sticky toffee and date sponge, salted caramel sauce, maple mousse, caramel glaze and a chocolate wreath and pine cone decoration. Lustred with silver.
- A classic festive wreath in flavours of toffee, caramel and maple, hand finished with a chocolate wreath and a shimmering pine cone. Our experts were inspired by traditional festive wreaths to create this stunning centrepiece. Soft toffee sponge, sweet date pieces, smooth caramel and a rich maple mousse create the layers, with a caramel glaze to add shine. For a final flourish, it's hand decorated with an intricate, expertly crafted chocolate wreath and a pine cone.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (31%), Water, Toffee Sauce (7%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Milk Sugar], Chocolate Wreath (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Brown Sugar, Date, Salted Caramel Sauce (4.5%) [Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Sea Salt, Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Pine Cone [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Salt, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Molasses, Milk Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- 1. Decant straight from the fridge.
- 2. Loosen the torte from the edge of the pot by sliding a knife around.
- 3. Carefully push up through the hole in the centre and slide off the board onto a serving plate.
- 4. Take the chocolate wreath decoration off the torte and cut into 6 pieces.
- 5. Cut the torte into 6 slices and place chocolate pieces on top of each slice.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a dessert (125g)
|Energy
|1467kJ / 352kcal
|1834kJ / 440kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|27.2g
|Saturates
|13.7g
|17.1g
|Carbohydrate
|34.8g
|43.5g
|Sugars
|27.9g
|34.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.9g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
