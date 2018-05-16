Tesco Pork Pie Selection 24 Pieces Serves 24

- Energy825kJ 198kcal10%
- Fat12.9g18%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 396kcal
Product Description
- Selection of 8 cured pork pies, 8 pork and stuffing pork pies topped with sage and parsley crumb topping and 8 pork and cranberry pork pies topped with beetroot red crumb topping all encased in a rich hot water crust pastry.
- Seasoned cured pork blended with cranberries and cranberry sauce encased in a hot water crust pastry Seasoned cured pork encased in a rich hot water crust pastry Seasoned pork with sage and onion stuffing encased in a rich hot water crust pastry finished with a herb crumb This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- 8 PORK, 8 PORK & STUFFING, 8 PORK & CRANBERRY PIES
- Pack size: 1.2kg
Information
Ingredients
8 Cured mini Pork Pies
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Potato Starch, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
8 Pork and Cranberry Mini Pie
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
8 Pork & Stuffing Mini Pork Pies
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Potato Starch, Sage, Dried Onion, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Parsley, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using pork from United Kingdom, the EU
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork and cranberry pie (50g)
|Energy
|1649kJ / 396kcal
|825kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|25.7g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|29.8g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.4g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- One pork and stuffing pie,One cured pie,One pork and cranberry pie
- Energy799kJ 192kcal 753kJ 181kcal 825kJ 198kcal10%
- Fat12.6g 12.3g 12.9g18%
- Saturates4.6g 4.4g 4.7g24%
- Sugars0.7g 0.6g 2.5g3%
- Salt0.5g 0.5g 0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 384kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Potato Starch, Sage, Dried Onion, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Parsley, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Potato Starch, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One pork and stuffing pie (50g) Per 100g One cured pie (50g) Energy 1598kJ / 384kcal 799kJ / 192kcal 1506kJ / 362kcal 753kJ / 181kcal Fat 25.2g 12.6g 24.6g 12.3g Saturates 9.1g 4.6g 8.9g 4.4g Carbohydrate 27.9g 14.0g 23.8g 11.9g Sugars 1.4g 0.7g 1.1g 0.6g Fibre 2.5g 1.2g 1.2g 0.6g Protein 10.1g 5.1g 10.7g 5.4g Salt 0.9g 0.5g 1.0g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019