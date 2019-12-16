By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G

3.5(5)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G
£ 2.00
£1.18/100g
1/2 of a pot
  • Energy321kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 378kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • A sweetcorn, potato and coconut dip with a chargrilled sweetcorn and chilli topping.
  • Hella' Hot Cracked Corn Dip A sweetcorn, potato and coconut dip with a chargrilled sweetcorn and chilli topping. WICKED HOT full flavoured coconut, charred corn and potato dip. We warned ya
  • WICKED HOT full flavoured coconut, charred corn and potato dip. We warned ya
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (29%), Potato (28%), Chargrilled Sweetcorn (8%), Water, Coconut (6%), Lime Juice, Onion, Mint, Chilli (1.5%), Tomato, Jalapeño Chilli (1.0%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Juice, Coriander, Bay Leaf, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of pot (85g)
Energy378kJ / 90kcal321kJ / 77kcal
Fat4.3g3.7g
Saturates2.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate10.2g8.7g
Sugars3.1g2.6g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein2.0g1.7g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!

5 stars

Really enjoyed this, I heated it up. Delish!

Perfect for dipping!

5 stars

I topped mine with roasted chickpeas and dipped chilli crackers. The flavours were beautiful, I disagree with other reviewers saying it tasted too minty, as I found the mint to compliment the other flavours very well.

Overpowered with mint !

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. No chilli taste whatsoever , completely overpowered by mint.

Mostly tastes like mint, not that hot either

1 stars

This really isn't very hot and mostly tastes like mint and coriander. Why would you put mint in a 'spicy' dip? It was all I could taste and it really didn't go with the other flavours at all.

nice surprise from tesco!

5 stars

tangy but creamy! very different but refreshing combo. Not too oily.

