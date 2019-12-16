Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G

Yummy!
Really enjoyed this, I heated it up. Delish!
Perfect for dipping!
I topped mine with roasted chickpeas and dipped chilli crackers. The flavours were beautiful, I disagree with other reviewers saying it tasted too minty, as I found the mint to compliment the other flavours very well.
Overpowered with mint !
Absolutely disgusting. No chilli taste whatsoever , completely overpowered by mint.
Mostly tastes like mint, not that hot either
This really isn't very hot and mostly tastes like mint and coriander. Why would you put mint in a 'spicy' dip? It was all I could taste and it really didn't go with the other flavours at all.
nice surprise from tesco!
tangy but creamy! very different but refreshing combo. Not too oily.