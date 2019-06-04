By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Stir Fried Black Pepper Tofu 380G
£ 3.50
£0.92/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2336kJ 557kcal
    28%
  • Fat18.5g
    26%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Spelt, water chestnut, mushroom and carrot with chargrilled black pepper tofu, Tenderstem® broccoli and savoy cabbage with a sachet of sriracha red chilli and garlic sauce.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spelt (32%) [Spelt (Wheat), Water], Vegetables (28%) [Tenderstem® Broccoli, Savoy Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrot], Chargrilled Black Pepper Tofu (13%) [Tofu (Soya), Sunflower Oil, Cracked Black Pepper], Sriracha Red Chilli and Garlic Sauce Sachet (5%) [Red Chilli Purée, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Agave Syrup, Salt, Cornflour], Water Chestnut (5%), Red Pepper, Onion, Chargrilled Celery, Peas, Sunflower Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Demerara Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Sugar, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4/3½ mins
Loosely replace lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating and then pour over the sachet of sriracha sauce.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve, lid and sachet.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (358g**)
Energy653kJ / 156kcal2336kJ / 557kcal
Fat5.2g18.5g
Saturates0.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate17.8g63.7g
Sugars2.3g8.1g
Fibre4.2g15.0g
Protein7.4g26.3g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 358g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Hidden burnt underside on all the tofu !

3 stars

I loved the texture of the stir fried vegetables and grains in this meal, and the spicy sauce was great. But the tofu really let it down - it looked lovely when I bought it but once I took the lid off to tip everything on to the plate, I realised the underside of every tofu piece was really burnt black, but had been cleverly hidden by showing just the white unburned side on top. I sliced off all the burnt bits before eating. This is a tasty meal but it's a bit of an unnecessary faff to have to cut pre-burnt sections off - not the best quality control I think.

The worst Wicked product I've tried. Very disappoi

1 stars

The worst Wicked product I've tried. Very disappointing considering how good the mushroom bolognese is :(

Nothing like the stir fry tofu from a takeaway

1 stars

This was part of the Wicked set I wasted my money on this week. It was the least revolting, but still very expensive for what I was able to eat. The tofu itself was average, but most of the tub was filled with these chewy seed-like things with no taste at all. Like the other Wicked products, most of it ended in the bin.

Pretty good

3 stars

Really good idea and tastes good, but it is expensive for what is essentially a bit of tofu, grains and veg.

