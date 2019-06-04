Wicked Kitchen Stir Fried Black Pepper Tofu 380G

Hidden burnt underside on all the tofu !
I loved the texture of the stir fried vegetables and grains in this meal, and the spicy sauce was great. But the tofu really let it down - it looked lovely when I bought it but once I took the lid off to tip everything on to the plate, I realised the underside of every tofu piece was really burnt black, but had been cleverly hidden by showing just the white unburned side on top. I sliced off all the burnt bits before eating. This is a tasty meal but it's a bit of an unnecessary faff to have to cut pre-burnt sections off - not the best quality control I think.
The worst Wicked product I've tried. Very disappointing considering how good the mushroom bolognese is :(
Nothing like the stir fry tofu from a takeaway
This was part of the Wicked set I wasted my money on this week. It was the least revolting, but still very expensive for what I was able to eat. The tofu itself was average, but most of the tub was filled with these chewy seed-like things with no taste at all. Like the other Wicked products, most of it ended in the bin.
Pretty good
Really good idea and tastes good, but it is expensive for what is essentially a bit of tofu, grains and veg.