By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Almighty Green Salad 225G

3.5(4)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Almighty Green Salad 225G
£ 2.25
£1.00/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy963kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta with spinach and sunflower seeds in a pesto dressing.
  • Almighty Green Pasta with spinach and sunflower seeds in a pesto dressing. Pasta shells tossed with power seed pesto, posh toasted pine nuts, zingy garlic and spinach
  • Pasta shells tossed with power seed pesto, posh toasted pine nuts, zingy garlic and spinach
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Spinach (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Basil, Parsley, Olive Oil, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seed, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (113g)
Energy852kJ / 204kcal963kJ / 230kcal
Fat10.1g11.4g
Saturates1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate22.0g24.8g
Sugars1.2g1.4g
Fibre1.8g2.0g
Protein5.4g6.1g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!

5 stars

Excellent to see Tesco providing more vegan options. This pasta is delicious!

Too. Much. Oil!

2 stars

Quite a tasty salad, but disgustingly oily. I was really put off by the amount of grease in the bottom of the pot and it's actually made me feel a little bit sick.

PLEASE MAKE GLUTEN FREE RANGE TOO

2 stars

I would just love to ask Wicked why they don't make any of their range Gluten Free?? I would be so on board with some of their food and it really wouldn't be that hard to use gluten free ingredients in some of them.

Pesto Pasta Perfection

5 stars

Cheese? What cheese? This pesto pasta is absolutely delicious, full of crunchy nuts & seeds, fresh spinach and firey black pepper. Doesn't leave an oily taste in the mouth like other pesto does and is a great portion size. YUM!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Edamame & Sprouting Pea Salad 200G

£ 2.25
£1.13/100g

Heck Vegan Breakfast Sausages 6 Pack 255G

£ 2.50
£9.81/kg

Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G

£ 2.00
£1.18/100g

Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Bolognese Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here