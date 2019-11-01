Wicked Kitchen Almighty Green Salad 225G

Yummy!
Excellent to see Tesco providing more vegan options. This pasta is delicious!
Too. Much. Oil!
Quite a tasty salad, but disgustingly oily. I was really put off by the amount of grease in the bottom of the pot and it's actually made me feel a little bit sick.
PLEASE MAKE GLUTEN FREE RANGE TOO
I would just love to ask Wicked why they don't make any of their range Gluten Free?? I would be so on board with some of their food and it really wouldn't be that hard to use gluten free ingredients in some of them.
Pesto Pasta Perfection
Cheese? What cheese? This pesto pasta is absolutely delicious, full of crunchy nuts & seeds, fresh spinach and firey black pepper. Doesn't leave an oily taste in the mouth like other pesto does and is a great portion size. YUM!