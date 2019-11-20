By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Treat Cake

3.5(2)Write a review
Maltesers Treat Cake
£ 8.00
£8.00/each
1x = ~48g
  • Energy901kJ 216kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1877kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake covered with a chocolate frosting and hand decorated with crispy light honeycombed centres covered with chocolate coating.
  • An indulgent chocolate cake smothered with chocolate frosting, topped with Maltesers®
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), **Maltesers® (12%), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Golden Syrup, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cocoa Butter, Dried Egg White, Vanilla Extract, **Maltesers® (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Water, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins (Sulphites)), Whey Powder (from Milk), Natural Vanilla Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once cut store in an airtight container and consume within three days.For best before date see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use: Using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: ~48g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost, Mars.
  • Ireland: Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
  • GB: Freepost, Mars, Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

15 x Treat Cake

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ ~48g/ (%*)
Energy 1877kJ901kJ(11%)
-449kcal216kcal(11%)
Fat 23.7g11.4g(16%)
of which saturates 7.7g3.7g(18%)
Carbohydrate 53.0g25.4g(10%)
of which sugars 32.5g15.6g(17%)
Protein 4.6g2.2g(4%)
Salt 0.35g0.17g(3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty Treat Traybake!

5 stars

Not sure what the other reviewer is thinking - this Maltesers Treat Cake traybake is the best. The sponge is light and fluffy and the buttercream is gorgeous topped with Maltesers. It’s so nice and tasty and not too overwhelming and heavy. It’s a definite favourite of mine and my go to cake if I need a celebration cake.

Very dry

2 stars

Bought this for our Sons Birthday but threw most of it away.. it was dry, tasteless and the topping tasted artificial.. the only redeeming feature was the maltesers on the top!

Usually bought next

Tesco Blue Candy Stripe 12 Candles & Holder

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Mini Sparklers 10 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Offer

Tesco Party Happy Birthday Candles

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Dr. Oetker Party Candles 18

£ 1.00
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here