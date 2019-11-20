Tasty Treat Traybake!
Not sure what the other reviewer is thinking - this Maltesers Treat Cake traybake is the best. The sponge is light and fluffy and the buttercream is gorgeous topped with Maltesers. It’s so nice and tasty and not too overwhelming and heavy. It’s a definite favourite of mine and my go to cake if I need a celebration cake.
Very dry
Bought this for our Sons Birthday but threw most of it away.. it was dry, tasteless and the topping tasted artificial.. the only redeeming feature was the maltesers on the top!