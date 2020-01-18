By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat Chunky Salted Caramel 42G

4.5(50)Write a review
Kit Kat Chunky Salted Caramel 42G
  • Energy942kJ 226kcal
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy wafer finger with a salted caramel fudge flavoured topping (19%) covered in milk chocolate (61%).
  • Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
  • Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer biscuit of KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose your favourite KITKAT Chunky flavours from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a Peanut Butter, or Salted Caramel Fudge. If you want an even bigger break, go for KITKAT Chunky Duo. KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
  • Why not mix up your break and try a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter chocolate bar?
  • A delicious chocolate bar, comprising a crispy wafer biscuit with a Salted Caramel Fudge topping covered in a tasty layer of milk chocolate
  • A salty sweet taste sensation!
  • A great treat when you are enjoying a break, a Kit Kat with a bit more bite
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Whey (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy2242kJ942kJ8400kJ11%
-537kcal226kcal2000kcal
Fat30.7g12.9g70g18%
of which: saturates17.1g7.2g20g36%
Carbohydrate55.7g23.4g260g9%
of which: sugars49.1g20.6g90g23%
Fibre1.2g0.5g--
Protein8.7g3.7g50g7%
Salt0.48g0.20g6g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1bar----
Contains 1 serving----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

50 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Great taste

5 stars

Saw this new Kit kat chunky salted Caramel fudge and had to buy it straight away.. wow what a lovely taste, can really taste the salted caramel, with lovely think chocolate. So glad that I brought it , would definitely recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great addition

4 stars

This is a great addition to the Kit Kat range. The taste isn’t too overpowering and I actually would have this over the original flavour one. Well priced compared to the competition and the chunkies always seem substantial. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Too sweet

3 stars

Not impressed with this chunky KitKat fat too sweet for my tooth. As I'm a devil for anything favoured salted caramel I tried this chunky KitKat but I was so disappointed with it KitKat to me is a nice chunky wafer biscuit covered in chocolate and I do love them but I think the new flavoured ones are not the best and not for me . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kit kat chunky salted caramel fudge

3 stars

Kit Kat chunky salted caramel fudge was nice just a little to sweet for my liking, however my son loved it, be nice to try some other flavours. If you like sweet things then you will love this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sure it really works

3 stars

I love a kit kat chunky and I definitely love a bit of salted caramel so on paper this was the combination I had been waiting for. Unfortunately I think this was one too far for me. I found the salted caramel didn't really add much to the normal delicious taste, so I think in future I'll stick to the regular bar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An added bonus to liven up a usual kit Kat!

4 stars

I’m not a huge fan of altering the original chocolate bars, but as a fan of salted caramel, I thought I’d give it a try. It was very sweet, fine for me as I have a sweet tooth. Nice fudge type taste and added a nice twist to the usual kit Kat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but not my favourite flavour.

4 stars

I love salted caramel, I love kit kat. A combination of the two however wasn’t as great as I imagined it would be. I didn’t get much of the salted caramel flavour coming through. But all in all, I did still enjoy it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummers!!

5 stars

Hmmmm this is soooooo nice!! I’ve always liked kitkat and kitkat chunky! And salted caramel is also one of my favs so when I saw this I had to try it!! And it did not disappoint! I would definitely buy this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy! Like it

4 stars

I'm a big fan of Kit Kat bars so was intrigued to try the Salted Caramel fudge Chunky. I want dissapointed as it's super yummy and super chunky. So nice to have a different taste and texture, and loved the salted caramel fudge twist. The only negative was that I polished it off too quickly. I need a bigger bar :)! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

