Kit Kat Chunky Salted Caramel 42G

Absolutely delicious
Great taste
Saw this new Kit kat chunky salted Caramel fudge and had to buy it straight away.. wow what a lovely taste, can really taste the salted caramel, with lovely think chocolate. So glad that I brought it , would definitely recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great addition
This is a great addition to the Kit Kat range. The taste isn’t too overpowering and I actually would have this over the original flavour one. Well priced compared to the competition and the chunkies always seem substantial. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Too sweet
Not impressed with this chunky KitKat fat too sweet for my tooth. As I'm a devil for anything favoured salted caramel I tried this chunky KitKat but I was so disappointed with it KitKat to me is a nice chunky wafer biscuit covered in chocolate and I do love them but I think the new flavoured ones are not the best and not for me . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kit kat chunky salted caramel fudge
Kit Kat chunky salted caramel fudge was nice just a little to sweet for my liking, however my son loved it, be nice to try some other flavours. If you like sweet things then you will love this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not sure it really works
I love a kit kat chunky and I definitely love a bit of salted caramel so on paper this was the combination I had been waiting for. Unfortunately I think this was one too far for me. I found the salted caramel didn't really add much to the normal delicious taste, so I think in future I'll stick to the regular bar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
An added bonus to liven up a usual kit Kat!
I’m not a huge fan of altering the original chocolate bars, but as a fan of salted caramel, I thought I’d give it a try. It was very sweet, fine for me as I have a sweet tooth. Nice fudge type taste and added a nice twist to the usual kit Kat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice but not my favourite flavour.
I love salted caramel, I love kit kat. A combination of the two however wasn’t as great as I imagined it would be. I didn’t get much of the salted caramel flavour coming through. But all in all, I did still enjoy it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummers!!
Hmmmm this is soooooo nice!! I’ve always liked kitkat and kitkat chunky! And salted caramel is also one of my favs so when I saw this I had to try it!! And it did not disappoint! I would definitely buy this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy! Like it
I'm a big fan of Kit Kat bars so was intrigued to try the Salted Caramel fudge Chunky. I want dissapointed as it's super yummy and super chunky. So nice to have a different taste and texture, and loved the salted caramel fudge twist. The only negative was that I polished it off too quickly. I need a bigger bar :)! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]