Wicked Kitchen Red Velvet Brownie 390G

Absolutely love this chocolate brownie cake!
I absolutely love this brownie. I put it in the oven for 12 minutes as advised on the box. It is lovely and moist, chocolately with a lovely fruity layer of raspberry. My favourite cake by far.
Amazing
This is amazing. So tasty and rich. Five stars.
Disappointing dessert
Wasn't a big fan to be honest. It didn't taste like a brownie and the topping was very tarte. I tried it at a friend's party and wouldn't buy it as it definitely wasn't to my taste.
Very nice cruelty free treat
After reading very mixed reviews I thought I would decide for myself.Its a little more expensive than a non vegan equivilent but I found it very nice indeed,and dont mind paying a little bit more for the cause(money well spent).A perfect treat with a little alpro cream.I will buy this again,its very moreish and you will be tempted to have just a little bit more than you know you should have
Amazing Vegan Cake
Banging, not really a fan of the sparkles on top but the cake is perfect and quite big. Thank you Wicked Kitchen!
Poor poor poor
Ooh a terrible vegan brownie. Awful raspberry flavour. Brownie part seemed uncooked stodge. Nothing indulgent about it. No chocolate flavour at all. And strange large chocolate buttons in it? Not sure if they were supposed to be there...no mention in the box. As another review, had a small portion and threw the rest away. Who does the taste tests???!!!!!
Sadly not the vegan heaven I was hoping for. Vega
Sadly not the vegan heaven I was hoping for. Vegan brownies aren't that aren't to make taste good, this one is overpowered by raspberry in an attempt to cover the overly bitter chocolate used. Really excited to see Tesco providing lots more options for vegans and some of the range is amazing but this one is sadly a miss.
Perfect Vegan Brownie
Vegan Paradise! Please, please keep this range of delicious vegan foods available at Tesco.
Very bitter
Very disappointed as it was overly bitter
Gorgeous
Gorgeous! Delicious brownie with lovely fruity flavour