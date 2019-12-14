By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Red Velvet Brownie 390G

2.5(28)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Red Velvet Brownie 390G
£ 4.00
£1.03/100g
1/4 of a dessert
  • Energy1572kJ 376kcal
    19%
  • Fat19.7g
    28%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars27.6g
    31%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511kJ / 362kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate and raspberry brownie with a chocolate and raspberry ganache and red lustred cocoa nibs.
  • An indulgent chocolate brownie, topped with raspberry ganache and finished with red lustred cocoa nibs.
  • Velvety chocolate brownie with rich melting raspberry ganache and red cocoa bling bling
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleased
  • Velvety chocolate brownie with rich melting raspberry ganache and red cocoa bling bling
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate and Raspberry Ganache (28%)[Water, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Cornflour, Flavouring], Coconut Milk[Coconut, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Almonds, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raspberry (5%), Dark Chocolate (4.5%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Red Lustred Cocoa Nibs (0.7%)[Cocoa Nib, Colour (Iron Oxide)], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This product can be eaten hot or cold.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins
Remove our packaging. Place the whole brownie in its tray onto a baking tray and bake. Leave to cool for 1 minute before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

416g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a dessert (104g)
Energy1511kJ / 362kcal1572kJ / 376kcal
Fat18.9g19.7g
Saturates7.6g7.9g
Carbohydrate39.0g40.6g
Sugars26.5g27.6g
Fibre4.9g5.1g
Protein6.4g6.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

28 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely love this chocolate brownie cake!

5 stars

I absolutely love this brownie. I put it in the oven for 12 minutes as advised on the box. It is lovely and moist, chocolately with a lovely fruity layer of raspberry. My favourite cake by far.

Amazing

5 stars

This is amazing. So tasty and rich. Five stars.

Disappointing dessert

2 stars

Wasn't a big fan to be honest. It didn't taste like a brownie and the topping was very tarte. I tried it at a friend's party and wouldn't buy it as it definitely wasn't to my taste.

Very nice cruelty free treat

5 stars

After reading very mixed reviews I thought I would decide for myself.Its a little more expensive than a non vegan equivilent but I found it very nice indeed,and dont mind paying a little bit more for the cause(money well spent).A perfect treat with a little alpro cream.I will buy this again,its very moreish and you will be tempted to have just a little bit more than you know you should have

Amazing Vegan Cake

5 stars

Banging, not really a fan of the sparkles on top but the cake is perfect and quite big. Thank you Wicked Kitchen!

Poor poor poor

1 stars

Ooh a terrible vegan brownie. Awful raspberry flavour. Brownie part seemed uncooked stodge. Nothing indulgent about it. No chocolate flavour at all. And strange large chocolate buttons in it? Not sure if they were supposed to be there...no mention in the box. As another review, had a small portion and threw the rest away. Who does the taste tests???!!!!!

Sadly not the vegan heaven I was hoping for. Vega

1 stars

Sadly not the vegan heaven I was hoping for. Vegan brownies aren't that aren't to make taste good, this one is overpowered by raspberry in an attempt to cover the overly bitter chocolate used. Really excited to see Tesco providing lots more options for vegans and some of the range is amazing but this one is sadly a miss.

Perfect Vegan Brownie

5 stars

Vegan Paradise! Please, please keep this range of delicious vegan foods available at Tesco.

Very bitter

1 stars

Very disappointed as it was overly bitter

Gorgeous

5 stars

Gorgeous! Delicious brownie with lovely fruity flavour

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml

£ 1.75
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausage Rolls 342G

£ 2.00
£5.85/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here