Tesco Gala Pork & Egg Pie 1.05Kg

Tesco Gala Pork & Egg Pie 1.05Kg
£ 4.50
£4.29/kg
1/8 of pie
  • Energy1748kJ 420kcal
    21%
  • Fat28.2g
    40%
  • Saturates10.6g
    53%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1334kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  Cured pork and hard boiled egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
  • Cured pork and egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
  CRISP PASTRY Cured pork and egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry Our pork pies are made by award winning Leicestershire pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses traditionally made hot water crust pastry for a rich crisp finish
  • Crisp pastry
  • Cured pork and egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 1.05kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hard Boiled Egg (10%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Lemon Juice.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

  Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1.05kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of pie (131g)
Energy1334kJ / 320kcal1748kJ / 420kcal
Fat21.5g28.2g
Saturates8.1g10.6g
Carbohydrate19.6g25.7g
Sugars1.1g1.5g
Fibre1.3g1.7g
Protein11.4g14.9g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

