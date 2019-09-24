Tesco Gala Pork & Egg Pie 1.05Kg

- Energy1748kJ 420kcal21%
- Fat28.2g40%
- Saturates10.6g53%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1334kJ / 320kcal
Product Description
- Cured pork and hard boiled egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
- Cured pork and egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
- CRISP PASTRY Cured pork and egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry Our pork pies are made by award winning Leicestershire pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses traditionally made hot water crust pastry for a rich crisp finish
- Crisp pastry
- Cured pork and egg baked in rich hot water crust pastry
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 1.05kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hard Boiled Egg (10%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
1.05kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of pie (131g)
|Energy
|1334kJ / 320kcal
|1748kJ / 420kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|28.2g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|25.7g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|11.4g
|14.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
