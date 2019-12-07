By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Spicy Mushroom & Vegetable Pizza 282G

5(7)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Spicy Mushroom & Vegetable Pizza 282G
£ 3.00
£1.07/100g
Each pack
  • Energy3098kJ 738kcal
    37%
  • Fat29.5g
    42%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt3.1g
    52%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Seeded sourdough base, topped with a sun-dried tomato sauce, deconstructed pumpkin seed pesto, dairy free mozzarella cheese alternative, spicy oyster mushrooms and onion.
  • Nana's red sauce, pumpkin seed pesto, dairy free mozzarella cheese alternative and spicy oyster mushrooms.
  • Nana's red sauce, pumpkin seed pesto, dairy free mozzarella cheese alternative and spicy oyster mushrooms.
  • Pack size: 282g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Dairy Free Mozzarella Cheese Alternative (8%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pesto Mix [Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Pumpkin Seed, Basil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper], Sun Dried Tomato, Oyster Mushroom (6%), Onion (4%), Semolina (Wheat), Red Chilli, Chilli Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Golden Linseed, Smoked Paprika, Olive Oil, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Garlic Purée, Basil, Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Malted Wheat, Sugar, Spirit vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 10-11 mins
Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below for 10-11 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 15-16 Mins
Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below for 15-16 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

282g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (278g)
Energy1114kJ / 266kcal3098kJ / 738kcal
Fat10.6g29.5g
Saturates1.9g5.3g
Carbohydrate34.4g95.6g
Sugars3.8g10.6g
Fibre2.3g6.4g
Protein7.0g19.5g
Salt1.1g3.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum 😋

5 stars

I loved it. I have just turned vegan and in the transition phase so wanted to try foods I’m use too. You will not be disappointed.....it is soooooo tasty 😋

Love it!

5 stars

I'm not vegan, but i'm trying to reduce the amount of meat i eat. This pizza is surprisingly spicy - in a good way! Not too hot, not too mild. Really flavoursome. Most of the food in the Wicked range is tasty - can also recommend Nana's Bolognese in particular.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent - Had to go back to the package to check it was Vegan Friendly

Another wicked product!

5 stars

Really nice pizza but would say its not mild in spice. I like spicy food so its a plus for me but think it should be classed as medium spiced heat as some people may not enjoy the spice.

Beware the Spice!

4 stars

It's great to have a vegan pizza choice and it is very tasty. Just be warned though - the 'mild' spice rating is an understatement! The pizza had quite a kick!

Wicked Kitchen - the best vegan food

5 stars

Delicious! Absolutely loved it! Full of flavour unlike some vegan pizzas that I've tried that are like eating cardboard! Wicked Kitchen have done it again! :) Love all their food!

Wicked in th best way.

5 stars

I have been following a plant based diet for a while now and a very busy week meant that I’ve has to make my first foray into vegan ready meals. This pizza did not disappoint. It is as flavourful as any ready pizza I bought pre-gan, and th tomato sauce along with king oyster mushrooms really set a high bar for any future pre-prepared vegan food I might purchase in the future. I did add a drizzle of sriracha just to add to the heat level, but I would have been happy with or without that addition. Also bought the margarita pizza, the cauliflower pasty and the pineapple dessert. I might just be a Wicked Kitchen convert.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Pizza 289G

£ 2.50
£0.87/100g

Tesco Plant Chef Margherita Pizza 269G

£ 2.50
£0.93/100g

Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausage Rolls 342G

£ 2.00
£5.85/kg

Cauldron Foods Tofu 396G

£ 2.00
£5.06/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here