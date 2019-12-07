Wicked Kitchen Spicy Mushroom & Vegetable Pizza 282G

Yum 😋
I loved it. I have just turned vegan and in the transition phase so wanted to try foods I’m use too. You will not be disappointed.....it is soooooo tasty 😋
Love it!
I'm not vegan, but i'm trying to reduce the amount of meat i eat. This pizza is surprisingly spicy - in a good way! Not too hot, not too mild. Really flavoursome. Most of the food in the Wicked range is tasty - can also recommend Nana's Bolognese in particular.
Excellent
Excellent - Had to go back to the package to check it was Vegan Friendly
Another wicked product!
Really nice pizza but would say its not mild in spice. I like spicy food so its a plus for me but think it should be classed as medium spiced heat as some people may not enjoy the spice.
Beware the Spice!
It's great to have a vegan pizza choice and it is very tasty. Just be warned though - the 'mild' spice rating is an understatement! The pizza had quite a kick!
Wicked Kitchen - the best vegan food
Delicious! Absolutely loved it! Full of flavour unlike some vegan pizzas that I've tried that are like eating cardboard! Wicked Kitchen have done it again! :) Love all their food!
Wicked in th best way.
I have been following a plant based diet for a while now and a very busy week meant that I’ve has to make my first foray into vegan ready meals. This pizza did not disappoint. It is as flavourful as any ready pizza I bought pre-gan, and th tomato sauce along with king oyster mushrooms really set a high bar for any future pre-prepared vegan food I might purchase in the future. I did add a drizzle of sriracha just to add to the heat level, but I would have been happy with or without that addition. Also bought the margarita pizza, the cauliflower pasty and the pineapple dessert. I might just be a Wicked Kitchen convert.