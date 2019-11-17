By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Margherita Pizza Sourdough 284G

Wicked Kitchen Margherita Pizza Sourdough 284G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Seeded sourdough base, topped with tomato and basil sauce, semi-dried tomato and dairy free mozzarella cheese alternative with a sachet of fresh basil dressing.
  • Wood Fired sourdough, topped with Nana's red sauce, marinated tomato, dairy free mozzarella cheese alternative and fresh pesto drizzle
  • Wood Fired sourdough, topped with Nana's red sauce, marinated tomato, dairy free mozzarella cheese alternative and fresh pesto drizzle
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dairy Free Mozzarella Cheese Alternative (16%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12], Tomato and Basil Sauce (15%) [Tomato, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Basil, Oregano, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper], Semi Dried Tomatoes (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil Dressing Sachet (5%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Basil, Spinach, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seed, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper], Water, Semolina (Wheat), Yeast, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Poppy Seeds, Golden Linseed, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Oregano, Wheat Starch, Malted Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 9-10 mins
Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below, for 9-10 minutes. Drizzle over the contents of the basil dressing sachet.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 14-15 Mins
Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below, for 14-15 minutes. Place frozen sachet of basil dressing into a bowl of hot water. Drizzle over the contents of the basil dressing sachet.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place the basil dressing sachet to one side, or, if frozen, place into a bowl of hot water.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

284g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (267g**)
Energy1149kJ / 274kcal3068kJ / 732kcal
Fat11.5g30.7g
Saturates3.9g10.4g
Carbohydrate35.4g94.5g
Sugars3.5g9.3g
Fibre2.9g7.7g
Protein5.8g15.5g
Salt1.2g3.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 284g typically weighs 267g.--

Delicious!

4 stars

Delicious!

Delicious

5 stars

Best pizza I have ever had, I wish the pesto was also sold separately.

Great, simple, 'hand made' style vegan pizza

5 stars

A really tasty vegan pizza (which isn't always assured). I really like the other Wicked Kitchen pizzas, but this works really well by itself (thanks to the pesto) or as a base for your own toppings.

Tastes delicious!

5 stars

I was very excited to see that Tesco was selling this vegan pizza. It tastes amazing & it cooks so fast. I hope Tesco continues to sell these as I will be buying them from now on with every shop I order. I'd definitely recommend them. The only thing that I did not like was the basil dressing, but it comes in a separate sachet so you don't have to add it to the pizza if you don't like it. I don't think I'm a fan of basil but if you are you'll probably love it.

Too small for the price.

3 stars

Nice quality, too small for the price. A treat for 1. I stacked veggies on top and did a large green salad to make it filling enough for 2 people.

Brilliant but pricey

5 stars

Best vegan pizza i have had, only problem it it's a bit pricey but if you can get it on offer then i 100% recommend!

Wicked to charge so much for so little

1 stars

A cheap rubbish pizza in expensive wrapping. Thick dough with virtually no topping. Had to add extra cheese and tomato to make it remotely edible. Only good thing is no palm oil! Don't buy unless it improves.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious! Absolutely loved it! Full of flavour and even the vegan cheese was nice!

