Wicked Kitchen Margherita Pizza Sourdough 284G

Best pizza I have ever had, I wish the pesto was also sold separately.
Great, simple, 'hand made' style vegan pizza
A really tasty vegan pizza (which isn't always assured). I really like the other Wicked Kitchen pizzas, but this works really well by itself (thanks to the pesto) or as a base for your own toppings.
Tastes delicious!
I was very excited to see that Tesco was selling this vegan pizza. It tastes amazing & it cooks so fast. I hope Tesco continues to sell these as I will be buying them from now on with every shop I order. I'd definitely recommend them. The only thing that I did not like was the basil dressing, but it comes in a separate sachet so you don't have to add it to the pizza if you don't like it. I don't think I'm a fan of basil but if you are you'll probably love it.
Too small for the price.
Nice quality, too small for the price. A treat for 1. I stacked veggies on top and did a large green salad to make it filling enough for 2 people.
Brilliant but pricey
Best vegan pizza i have had, only problem it it's a bit pricey but if you can get it on offer then i 100% recommend!
Wicked to charge so much for so little
A cheap rubbish pizza in expensive wrapping. Thick dough with virtually no topping. Had to add extra cheese and tomato to make it remotely edible. Only good thing is no palm oil! Don't buy unless it improves.
Delicious! Absolutely loved it! Full of flavour and even the vegan cheese was nice!