Wicked Kitchen Bbq Shreds & Greens 380G

Better 'greens' would improve.
As usual with Wicked meals, the flavour and texture of most of this dish were great, though I'd expected 'greens' to be within, rather than to the side of the 'main'. The condition of cauli and broccoli at the side - which had presumably been pre cooked and then heated for another four minutes - was less good. Both looked off colour, the broccoli particularly was limp, dull and unappetising. For me, these veg detracted from rather than added to the dish. A pity when veg should be the star. Love the lime hit at the end, it really enlivened, though the slice could have been bigger.
Worth Trying
One if the best ready meaks I've ever eaten. Highy recommended. Very filling
Too much chilli.
I love the flavour of this and the portion size is good, but it's too hot to be enjoyable - for me anyway - and there's nothing to take the edge off the heat. One to avoid if you don't like your food overwhelmed with chillies. There seems to be a misconception that all vegetarians love really spicy food.
Disappointing
I found it over spiced and under seasoned. Such a shame as it looks lovely. The rice was stodgy not sticky. Couldn't taste anything beyond the spice, and the florets, beans, rice and mushrooms (whole meal) were completely unseasoned. Sorry, this one's a fail