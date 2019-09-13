By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Bbq Shreds & Greens 380G

3(4)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.92/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1965kJ 467kcal
    23%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice and edamame soya beans with a barbecued shredded mix of Eryngii (king oyster) mushroom, chargrilled broccoli and cauliflower and green beans with a seed topping and a wedge of lime.
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice (45%) [Water, Rice], Barbecue Shredded Mushrooms (18%) [King Oyster Mushroom, Onion, Tomato Purée, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat], Rice Vinegar, Agave Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Ginger Purée, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Salt, Beetroot Extract, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Smoked Paprika, Tomato Paste, Cracked Black Pepper, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Plum Juice, Onion Powder, Malted Barley Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Rice Flour, Pepper, Star Anise], Chargrilled Broccoli and Cauliflower (13%) [Broccoli, Cauliflower, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée], Green Bean (11%), Edamame Soya Beans (5%), Peas (5%), Lime, Sunflower Seeds, Ginger Purée, Spring Onion, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Agave Syrup, Salt, Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4½ / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove lid and squeeze lime wedge to serve.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve, lid and lime wedge.
  • Loosely replace lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (356g**)
Energy552kJ / 131kcal1965kJ / 467kcal
Fat3.1g11.1g
Saturates0.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate19.8g70.6g
Sugars3.2g11.5g
Fibre3.0g10.7g
Protein4.4g15.7g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Better 'greens' would improve.

3 stars

As usual with Wicked meals, the flavour and texture of most of this dish were great, though I'd expected 'greens' to be within, rather than to the side of the 'main'. The condition of cauli and broccoli at the side - which had presumably been pre cooked and then heated for another four minutes - was less good. Both looked off colour, the broccoli particularly was limp, dull and unappetising. For me, these veg detracted from rather than added to the dish. A pity when veg should be the star. Love the lime hit at the end, it really enlivened, though the slice could have been bigger.

Worth Trying

5 stars

One if the best ready meaks I've ever eaten. Highy recommended. Very filling

Too much chilli.

2 stars

I love the flavour of this and the portion size is good, but it's too hot to be enjoyable - for me anyway - and there's nothing to take the edge off the heat. One to avoid if you don't like your food overwhelmed with chillies. There seems to be a misconception that all vegetarians love really spicy food.

Disappointing

2 stars

I found it over spiced and under seasoned. Such a shame as it looks lovely. The rice was stodgy not sticky. Couldn't taste anything beyond the spice, and the florets, beans, rice and mushrooms (whole meal) were completely unseasoned. Sorry, this one's a fail

