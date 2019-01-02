By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Fiery Filthy Wedges 450G

Wicked Kitchen Fiery Filthy Wedges 450G

Product Description

  • Spicy potato wedges in a barbecue sauce topped with oyster mushrooms, dairy free mozzarella and Cheddar cheese alternatives and red and green jalapeño peppers.
  • Texas style roasted potato wedges smothered in BBQ pulled mushrooms, jalapeños and cheese style grate. Party
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spicy Wedges [Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder], Barbecue Sauce (12%) [Water, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Treacle, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Onion, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Mace], Oyster Mushroom (6%), Onion, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Dairy Free Mozzarella Alternative [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Salt, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)], Dairy Free Cheddar Cheese Alternative [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)], Chive, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Salt, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. Oven 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (206g**)
Energy574kJ / 137kcal1183kJ / 282kcal
Fat3.9g8.0g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate21.5g44.3g
Sugars5.4g11.2g
Fibre4.0g8.2g
Protein1.9g4.0g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 412g.--

Vegan never tasted so good!

5 stars

Having recently adopted a vegetarian diet I had been seeking quick & easy ready meals and stumbled across the Wicked vegan (even better!) range. This was the first meal I tried and, my goodness, it is absolutely delicious! A plentiful portion and filling enough on its own. Chunky wedges, a great tangy sauce and a nice added heat from the jalapeños. It feels like a really dirty late night snack as the name suggests but benefits from being only 570 or so calories for the full pack. Definitely recommend and will definitely buy again.

