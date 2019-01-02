Wicked Kitchen Fiery Filthy Wedges 450G

Vegan never tasted so good!
Having recently adopted a vegetarian diet I had been seeking quick & easy ready meals and stumbled across the Wicked vegan (even better!) range. This was the first meal I tried and, my goodness, it is absolutely delicious! A plentiful portion and filling enough on its own. Chunky wedges, a great tangy sauce and a nice added heat from the jalapeños. It feels like a really dirty late night snack as the name suggests but benefits from being only 570 or so calories for the full pack. Definitely recommend and will definitely buy again.