Search with a list of items 

Tesco Super Concentrated Non Biological Liquid 1.8L 60W

4(4)Write a review
£ 4.50
£2.50/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Non Bio Liquid Detergent Superconcentrated
  • Gentle on sensitive skin Fast acting for a quicker wash Gentle on sensitive skin Fast acting for a quicker wash
  • Tesco Non-Bio Liquid Detergent Superconcentrated Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin.
  • Pack size: 1.8L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage 4-5kg Water hardness Light laundry soiling Normal laundry soiling Heavy laundry soiling Soft/Medium 30ml 30ml 45ml Hard 45ml 45ml 60ml Handwash Dilute 30ml in 10 litres of water Maximum 6-8kg machines Add an additional ½ dose to the recommended dosage. *The standard number of washes (60) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness. Dose = 30ml, a full cap holds 75ml.
  • image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Fill dispenser using measuring cap image 3: Load drum appropriately Using the measuring cap provided, pour the liquid into the dispenser of your machine. Rinse cap after use. For best results use in the washing machine drawer. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. For problem stains, pour the liquid directly onto the stain and wash immediately. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Not recommended for wool or silk. Always separate clothes into whites, light coloureds, dark coloureds and delicates. Always follow the washing instructions on fabric care labels. Don't overload your machine. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always check colour fastness on an inside seam before pre-treating stains with neat liquid.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains Contains MEA-C10-C13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, C14-15 PARETH-7,,
  • Causes serious eye damage.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wear eye protection.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.,
  • *,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.8 L e

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than Daz, persil and Fairy!

5 stars

Always used other well known brands until I tried Tesco’s own. Very impressed! Just as good. if not better than top brands! Will definitely be sticking to this non-bio and it’s a lot cheaper too!

I like it, it works!

5 stars

I have pretty sensitive skin & this works greats for me, its not advertised as a sensitive but there you have it. I like the smell, it smells clean & with it being a super concentrated laundry detergent you only need to use a little amount.

I like it

5 stars

I really like this product. I usually buy fairy non bio but u bought this to try it.My washing machine is never off and this product has washed the clothes just as good as Fairy non bio. I use the Tesco luxurious clothes conditioner and it’s clean and smells so nice for half the price.

Over-perfumed!

1 stars

I regret purchasing this product and am considering returning it. It is so ridiculously over-perfumed, that even if you line-dry your clothes outdoors as I do, they just reek of cheap scent. So now I have to buy a perfume-free laundry liquid, even though they are much more expensive. Putting so much artificial perfume into nature is not a good idea either.

