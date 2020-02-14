Tesco Super Concentrated Non Biological Liquid 1.8L 60W

Better than Daz, persil and Fairy!
Always used other well known brands until I tried Tesco’s own. Very impressed! Just as good. if not better than top brands! Will definitely be sticking to this non-bio and it’s a lot cheaper too!
I like it, it works!
I have pretty sensitive skin & this works greats for me, its not advertised as a sensitive but there you have it. I like the smell, it smells clean & with it being a super concentrated laundry detergent you only need to use a little amount.
I like it
I really like this product. I usually buy fairy non bio but u bought this to try it.My washing machine is never off and this product has washed the clothes just as good as Fairy non bio. I use the Tesco luxurious clothes conditioner and it’s clean and smells so nice for half the price.
Over-perfumed!
I regret purchasing this product and am considering returning it. It is so ridiculously over-perfumed, that even if you line-dry your clothes outdoors as I do, they just reek of cheap scent. So now I have to buy a perfume-free laundry liquid, even though they are much more expensive. Putting so much artificial perfume into nature is not a good idea either.