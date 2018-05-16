Tesco Strawberry Flavour Milk 330Ml

- Energy493kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars16.5g18%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 246kJ / 58kcal
Product Description
- High temperature pasteurised strawberry flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
- 100% BRITISH MILK Blended for a sweet strawberry flavour
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British milk
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1L e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per glass (200ml)
|Energy
|246kJ / 58kcal
|493kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|8.3g
|16.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.6g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 5 servings.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
