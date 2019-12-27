By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Flavour Milk 330Ml

Tesco Chocolate Flavour Milk 330Ml
£ 0.60
£0.18/100ml
Per 330ml
  • Energy869kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars27.5g
    31%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised chocolate flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  MILK FROM BRITISH COWS Blended with chocolate for a rich, sweet flavour
  • MILK FROM BRITISH COWS Blended with chocolate for a rich, sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy263kJ / 62kcal869kJ / 206kcal
Fat1.2g4.0g
Saturates0.9g3.0g
Carbohydrate9.0g29.8g
Sugars8.3g27.5g
Fibre0.9g3.0g
Protein3.4g11.2g
Salt0.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

