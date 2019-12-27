Tesco Chocolate Flavour Milk 330Ml

- Energy869kJ 206kcal10%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars27.5g31%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 62kcal
Product Description
- High temperature pasteurised chocolate flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
- MILK FROM BRITISH COWS Blended with chocolate for a rich, sweet flavour
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1L e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|263kJ / 62kcal
|869kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|29.8g
|Sugars
|8.3g
|27.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.0g
|Protein
|3.4g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
